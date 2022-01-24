ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Louis Preseren

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital Advisors, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Louis Preseren has joined the firm as Wealth...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: OrgVitals

Year founded: 2021 (Emerged from Unitonomy studio) Founders: Charley Miller, CEO, Kristina Rodriguez, chief growth officer, and Dr. Brad Shuck, chief data officer. Explain what your company does: OrgVitals provides data analysis and predictive insights to organizations and consultants leading organizational development and transformation as they prepare for the future of work.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

How this home inspector became head of a tech company

Ian Robertson never planned to become the head of a tech company. It happened as a result of seeking solutions for a common problem in the home inspection industry over his 20 years of experience. In addition to his three home inspection-related companies, he’s now the head of a tech venture whose new home inspection software, Inspector Toolbelt, already has hundreds of users since being released at the end of October.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Wayfair appoints new CTO as Jim Miller retires

The Boston online retailer (NYSE: W) said earlier this week that Fiona Tan has been appointed chief technology officer, effective March 1. She's succeeding Jim Miller, who's staying on for a transition period leading up to his retirement in June.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: StaySaver Vacations and StaySaver Vacation Group

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended January 21, 2022. Year to date through January 21, 2022, the court recorded 5 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 67 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

2021 BBJ CEO Awards: Robert Mason, SPOC Automation

What’s the top factor that has allowed you to have a successful career? Faith and family have fueled my career from the start. Those two elements are where I get my strength, inspiration and drive. They are my core. Pure and simple, without them, I would not have been able to help shape this company and achieve the successes with which we’ve been blessed.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

HarborOne CEO to retire, with No. 2 exec taking his place

HarborOne Bank CEO James Blake plans to retire in May after almost three decades leading the Brockton-based lender, having transformed the institution from a small credit union into a publicly traded bank with a Boston presence. Blake, 71, will be replaced as CEO by Joseph Casey, who is currently the...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Do you know (or work with) great CEOs? Make sure they are recognized

The Dallas Business Journal is bringing back its Most Admired CEO award program and nominations are open. The awards are given to individuals who deliver outstanding performances in guiding their companies to success and contributing to the overall growth of our North Texas business community. Nominees must be the CEO...
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: Active Therapy Systems

Notable investors: Non-dilutive funding from National Science Foundation SBIR Grants and Kentucky Matching Funds Awards. Explain what your company does: Active Therapy Systems provides online exercise classes and virtual physical therapy with remote patient monitoring for people with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and early Alzheimer’s. Through telehealth and tailored on-demand sessions, we are able reduce the burdens of time, travel and costs that are associated with the traditional methods of PT. We monitor our patient’s performance and physiological data with in-home devices that allow us to personalize each therapy session, allowing us to better monitor disease progression and to help their neurologist make more informed clinical decisions, aiding in the overall care of each person.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Rabata, Henna & Hijabs named to innovative 'Muslim Startups' list

The Center for Global Muslim Life has named three organizations based in the Twin Cities to its list of Top 100 Innovative Global Muslim Startups to Watch in 2022. The San Diego-based nonprofit, which announced the list on Tuesday, said the list is about changing the narratives around Muslims. "We’re...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bizjournals

New 59-unit apartment planned for Indian Hills neighborhood

Conco will be the builder on the $4 million project. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Out of reach?

In this special report, we dive into how Austin home prices got to where they are, and how — or if — the city can get things in check. When all the factors are considered, according to one developer echoing others: “It makes investors who are really, really excited about doing business in Austin question whether they would want to do business in Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

COhatch plans digital marketplace concept for members

A large coworking company in Ohio plans to bring its rapid expansion to cyberspace. Worthington-based COhatch plans to begin beta-testing to a small group in February, said Erin Maxson, the company's director of marketing and technology.
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup Wellnecity secures more than $3M in funding from health-care investment firm

Wellnecity, a Winston-Salem health care startup, raised $3.16 million in Series A funding with the help of Sopris Capital, a Denver-based investment firm that specializes in health care. Founded and headed by John Quinn, Wellnecity uses a proprietary technology platform, called ProActive Benefits Management, to help self-insured employers manage the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

