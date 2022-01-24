ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to save your eyes from diabetes

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

What is diabetic eye disease?

Diabetic eye disease is a group of eye problems that can affect people with diabetes. These conditions include diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, cataracts, and glaucoma.

Over time, diabetes can cause damage to your eyes that can lead to poor vision or even blindness.

They are common conditions for diabetic patients and occurs when diabetes damages blood vessels in the eye.

A healthy retina is necessary for good eyesight. Diabetic retinopathy can cause the blood vessels in the retina to leak or become blocked and damage your sight.

Typically, diabetic patients will develop diabetic retinopathy after they have had diabetes for between 3-5 years.

While high blood sugar can change the shape of the lens in your eye, low blood sugar doesn’t and this particular vision issue can be corrected sooner by getting your blood sugar back to normal from a meal or snack.

In this video, Dr. Ronald Frenkel from East Florida Eye will answer common questions about diabetic eye disease.

Please note that you need to seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about diabetes risk, please read studies that scientists find a possible cure for type 2 diabetes, and vegetables that could protect against kidney damage in diabetes.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)

