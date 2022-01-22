ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blake Wheeler to Return as Jets Take on Red-Hot Bruins

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a giant game of ‘one step forward, two steps back’ for the Central Division’s Winnipeg Jets this 2021-22 season. From one injury to another, from one head coach to another, to one line down with COVID to another, to game postponements and fan attendance restrictions, things have not...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Red Wings, Bruins-Avalanche

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. The Chicago Blackhawks (15-20-7) visit the Detroit Red Wings (18-18-6) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, NHL...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Dave Lowry
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#The Central Division#Covid#The Vancouver Canucks
Yardbarker

Here's The Two Tweets Kyrie Irving Sent Out On Wednesday

Irving's first tweet said: "Put down the ego, and let God show you the path." Irving's second tweet said: "My faith in God gets stronger every day. How can I fail?" The seven-time All-Star is doing something very unique this season by only playing in road games as a part-time player.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cade Cunningham's Move On Nikola Jokic Is Going Viral

Cade Cunningham had an incredible move on Nikola Jokic in Tuesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. View the original article to see embedded media. The Detroit Pistons hosted the Denver Nuggets in Michigan on Tuesday evening, and during the game Cade Cunningham had an incredible move on Nikola Jokic.
NBA
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
The Spun

Steelers Worked Out Son Of Former MLB All-Star

The 2021 season might be over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the organization was busy at work on Thursday. According to a latest report, the Steelers worked out a prospective defensive back. Pittsburgh conducted a workout with former Arkansas State defensive back Monshadrik “Money” Hunter this afternoon, per ESPN’s Field...
NFL
Yardbarker

Shattenkirk Trade Was Key to Blues’ Success

The St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup victory seems in hindsight like the culmination of 10 years of sustained success. But a closer look at the decade shows that the Blues built a contender from 2011 to 2016, then underwent a miniature rebuild in 2017 and 2018 before embarking on the 2019 campaign that ultimately brought them to hockey’s promised land.
NHL
Yardbarker

Andrew Wiggins All-Star Selection Adds to Jimmy Butler Saga

It was almost four years ago when the rift began between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Golden State's Andrew Wiggins. Both were teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves when Butler unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against Wiggins and some of the other players. It ultimately led to Butler being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy