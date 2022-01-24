An INCREDIBLE daisy themed wedding in Thailand

Danielle and Sinclair met during a high school orchestra class, where he ultimately made his first move after thinking about her for weeks. Sinclair first set eyes on her a few weeks prior, on school picture day, but later, when he tried to introduce himself, she wasn't exactly interested. "I like to think it was playful, because I came back for more the next day," Sinclair reflects, noting that he chose a different method the second time around. "I approached her again in the locker room and said we should start over: I asked her to be my best friend. Thank goodness she agreed." That was in 2004—Sinclair called Danielle his best friend ever since.

