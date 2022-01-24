ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

An INCREDIBLE daisy themed wedding in Thailand

100layercake.com
 3 days ago

You won’t find a more scroll-stopping wedding than these daisy-themed nuptials in your feed today, Cakies. This incredible wedding in Thailand comes to us from the bride, a creative and stylish creative director who also...

www.100layercake.com

Comments / 0

Related
EDMTunes

Thailand To Decriminalize Cannabis

Phuket, Bangkok, Phi Phi Beach: all the pretty places that Westerners like to hit and spark a doobie. Well, things might be changing for the benefit of those who like a good banana pancake on the trail. The Thailand Food and Drug Administration suggested today to their Narcotic Control Board...
ASIA
royalexaminer.com

5 original wedding themes

Are you planning a wedding? If you’re currently getting ready for your big day and looking for an original theme, here are five you may want to consider. Choose decor elements in bright colors that evoke sweets, candies, and pastries. You can tie this theme together by setting up a candy bar for your guests.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daisies#Wedding Planning#Wirunkultan Photography
marthastewart.com

This French Enchanted Garden-Themed Wedding Took Place at an Ivy-Covered Manor in Michigan

Danielle and Sinclair met during a high school orchestra class, where he ultimately made his first move after thinking about her for weeks. Sinclair first set eyes on her a few weeks prior, on school picture day, but later, when he tried to introduce himself, she wasn't exactly interested. "I like to think it was playful, because I came back for more the next day," Sinclair reflects, noting that he chose a different method the second time around. "I approached her again in the locker room and said we should start over: I asked her to be my best friend. Thank goodness she agreed." That was in 2004—Sinclair called Danielle his best friend ever since.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
marthastewart.com

This Pair's Garden-Themed Wedding Brought Europe to Beverly Hills

This couple worked with an Italy-based event designer—along with a local coordinator—to pull off their mansion courtyard nuptials inspired by motifs you'd see across the pond. Katie and Garrett have her brother, Matt, to thank for their partnership; he introduced the pair in October 2007. After almost a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Dolce & Gabbana Says Arrivederci to Fur and Angora

The Italian fashion house has moved to drop fur from its collections after years of protest from anti-fur activists. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
House Digest

Best Airbnbs In Paris, France

If you're headed to the City of Light and want to experience the city like a local, then try staying in a Parisian apartment. Here is the best Airbnbs in Paris.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy