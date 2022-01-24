ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cofounder of the guitar group The Ventures, Don Wilson, dies at 88

ksjd.org
 3 days ago

The Ventures were a 60's surf-rock group. The...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

musictimes.com

Cause Of Death Unknown: Guitar Amplifier Designer To The Stars Howard Dumble Dies

DumbleAmps founder Alexander Dumble passes away. Howard Alexander Dumble has established himself as a legend in the guitar community as a result of his exquisitely designed and handcrafted amplifiers. Rock superstars such as John Mayer and Eric Johnson have are some of the many musicians in the industry who have...
MUSIC
Deadline

Cinedigm Takes North American Rights On Music Doc Pair ‘The Sound Of Scars’ & ‘My Name Is Lopez’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has picked up North American rights on a pair of music documentary features, both of which it will release in spring. The first title is The Sound of Scars, which chronicles the journey of the three lifelong friends who formed one of hard rock’s most influential bands, Life of Agony. The band debuted in 1993 with River Runs Red and have since sold more than one million albums. They also made history by being fronted by the first openly transgender singer. The project utilizies personal archival footage, rare photographs, and lost interviews alongside new conversations with the band and their...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Joan Jett Unveils New Guitar Collaboration With Epiphone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Epiphone has teamed up with rock legend Joan Jett on the Joan Jett Olympic Special, a new guitar designed for both beginners and pros alike. Available at Sam Ash Music, this lightweight model is inspired by Joan’s go-to Gibson Melody Maker, the same guitar she’s used since 1977 and on all her hits, including “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” “Bad Reputation” and “Do You Want to Touch Me?” Epiphone Buy: Joan Jett Olympic Special Guitar at $549 The special-edition guitar features a pure aged classic...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
Variety

Diane Warren, Disney Soundtrack Veteran Mitchell Leib to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday. Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
MUSIC
The Press

110° Magazine co-founder Don Huntington dies

As a prolific ghostwriter, Donald Huntington’s identity wasn’t always known to readers. But his impact was always felt through his rapport with the community. “Every time I would go visit my father, it felt like he was the mayor of the city, because he knew everyone everywhere we’d go,” said his son, Adam. “Every business, every restaurant, people knew him and loved him.”
BRENTWOOD, CA
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Adele, Shawn Mendes, and Don Wilson

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Adele’s gesture to a superfan, Shawn Mendes’ selfie fail, and the death of Regina King’s son. They later discussed the birth of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby and remember the legacy of The Ventures’ guitarist, Don Wilson.
CELEBRITIES
Hinton News

Teen Vocal Songstress Lillie King Proves She's “Red”-dy For The DTIC Pop Scene With Her Debut Single

Lillie King, an emerging 17-year-old dramatic pop vocalist and songwriter, will be premiering her breakthrough debut via Mon Hill Records titled Red on Friday, October 30. This lead track from her forthcoming self-titled EP, finds her landing a cheeky, clap-back lyric about a relationship's breaking point positioned among supportive female backing vocals and a brass line that brings the fire of a lost love. "Red is one of those songs that you want to dance to, but at the same time, you want to sit down and really listen to so you catch all of the little intricacies in the...
THEATER & DANCE

