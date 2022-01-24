Crashes slow traffic on I-76 EB

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-76 near CO 224 on Wednesday morning. That crash kept the westbound lanes of the interstate closed for several hours. (credit: CBS) According to CSP, State Patrol responded to the call for the crash close to 6:50 a.m., where a semi-truck was found jackknifed in the median of the interstate at Dahlia Street, approaching 74th Avenue. At least two other vehicles were involved. CSP says it received reports of injuries in the crash, but the extent was unknown. (credit: CBS) The lanes on westbound I-76 were completely shut down until after 1 p.m. #I76 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 9 and Exit 8 – CO 224; 74th Avenue. https://t.co/Lvc2DZNPli — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 26, 2022 During the closure, traffic was moved past the crash on the shoulder of the roadway and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO