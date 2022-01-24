ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

The Iowa State Patrol Joining Forces with Metro Area Organizations to Take a Stand Against Speeding for Speeding Awareness Week January 24, 2022

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fG2P6_0du6LABU00

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) The Iowa State Patrol is joining Omaha-Council Bluffs agencies and organizations to take a stand against speeding in the metro area.

Law Enforcement agencies joining voices together in a public education campaign emphasizes posted speed limits are critical to the driver, passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist safety. The Iowa and Nebraska departments of Transportation, the City of Omaha, and more than 20 agencies and organizations ask motorists to watch their speed. Today’s messages relating to “Speeding Awareness Week” will be posted on social media, digital ads, and dynamic message signs around the metro and both states.

As traffic volumes have rebounded from an initial decline during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, speeding has remained a severe issue. These two factors, speeding, and high volumes, have resulted in a staggering number of speeding tickets in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area while areas across the country are dealing with excessive speeding issues, Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area agencies are hoping to combat the problem via an educational campaign before traffic volumes increase even more during the spring and summer months.

“Metro area law enforcement agencies and first responders have noticed that speeding has increasingly become a factor in crashes, both in minor incidents and more serious crashes,” said Austin Yates, an engineer with the Iowa DOT. “This is an issue that can’t be ignored. Any speeding puts more lives at risk, which is why we partnered up to declare this week Speeding Awareness Week.”

Speed impacts those outsides of vehicles, to Changes in rate can have real-life consequences for pedestrians. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if a person is hit by a car going 20 miles per hour (mph), there is a 10 percent chance of fatality; chance fatality increases to 40 percent if a vehicle is going 30 mph and then increases to an 80 percent chance of fatality if the vehicle’s speed is at 40 mph.

“Speed limits are posted as they are for one excellent reason – safety,” said Jeff Sobczyk, Vision Zero Coordinator with the City of Omaha. “The risk of fatalities even at relatively low speeds is too significant to make any speeding worth it.

“Speeding, both “casual” and excessive results in strict time, losses money but – most importantly – human life. That’s why, as part of Speeding Awareness Week, every partnering agency encourages drivers to slow down and follow the posted speed limit on roads. Information about the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area’s Speeding Awareness Week can be found at: slowdownmetro.com.

Monday 9:00 a.m. News

Comments / 7

robert
2d ago

I'd couldn't even estimate the number of law enforcement vehicles that fly by on the highway and very hi rates of speed no lights on no siren. cops get away with it because the are exempt. they extort us for the same thing they do but it costs us monetary. stop saying these road pirates are heros and call em what they are

Reply(1)
3
Related
Western Iowa Today

Bill to Remove August 23rd School Start Date Stalls in Iowa House

(Des Moines, IA) — A move to get rid of the state law that forbids schools from starting the fall term before August 23rd is stalled in the Iowa House. The tourism industry objects, arguing families quit traveling and they lose student employees if school starts earlier in August. Craigh Patterson of Okoboji Tourism told lawmakers, “every day that Okoboji loses from that summer season, it’s over a million dollars in hidden revenues that doesn’t come in.” Representative Thomas Moore is a retired teacher and coach from Griswold. Moore said, “We don’t want to infringe on our business partners that are paying the taxes and making the money for the state government. We also want that local school board to be able to make what the best decision for them is and so it’s a ‘Catch 22’ situation, I guess.” Moore announced the bill would not advance.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man has been arrested and faces four federal charges in the Jan. 6 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after a relative tipped off the FBI. Court records say an FBI agent arrested Kenneth Rader on Jan. 20 in Sioux City. He is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building. The FBI received a tip on Jan. 8 from someone who referred to Rader as “my radicalized family member” and indicated Rader had shared videos of himself at the Capitol. A public defender obtained to represent Rader did not immediately respond to a message.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police Looking For Man Who Fed Baby Bottle at MercyOne

(Des Moines, IA) — Police in Des Moines are trying to identify a man they say went into the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne hospital and bottle-fed a baby. Officers say the man pretended to be the child’s father and was trespassing. He was caught on security camera footage entering and leaving the hospital. MercyOne said in a statement that it takes the safety and security of patients very seriously and is cooperating with Des Moines police in the matter. It happened around midnight on December 28th. Investigators say the family is very frightened, but the child was unharmed and the only crime committed was trespassing.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Several Iowa School Districts Announce Temporary Mask Requirements Have Ended

(Des Moines, IA) — Officials in several Iowa school districts have announced temporary mask requirements for their students have ended after a panel of federal judges ruled on the statewide ban. A federal judge put the state law banning mask mandates on hold last fall after a group of parents had filed suit. Yesterday, a panel of federal judges in Missouri ruled the Iowa judge’s action was too broad and the state should be allowed to enforce its ban. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the state won’t be enforcing the ban on mandates as it is filing an appeal asking for a ruling for all 11 judges on the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Omaha, NE
Cars
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Tries To Recruit Poll Workers

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is trying to recruit more poll workers in all 99 counties for the coming elections. Pate says he wants to make sure there is a reserve and he is focusing on more diversity. He says more than 10 thousand people are needed and having 12 thousand would clear the way for more flexible working hours. Pate says poll workers get paid and the training isn’t difficult. Primary elections are coming up on June 7th and the general elections are on November 8th.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Planter University Workshops Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup Across All Brands Local Workshop to be held in Cass County on February 10

(Ames) ISU Extension specialists are teaming up with ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa the week of February 7. Iowa State Extention Agronomist Aaron Saeugling says the program comes to Cass County on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Barkley Farms just outside of Lyman.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Superintendent of Mormon Trail Schools Died of COVID Complications

(Humeston, Iowa) COVID-19 complications are blamed for the death of the superintendent of a small school district in southern Iowa. The Mormon Trail School District said on Facebook that Superintendent Kerry Phillips “lost his battle with Covid” on Sunday. Phillips was a native of Ottumwa and died at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. He was 61. The Des Moines Register was first to report Phillips died of Covid, two days after the death of his 85-year-old father. No cause of death was listed. Gene Phillips owned and operated Phillips Sanitation in Ottumwa for nearly 50 years before retiring in 1998. Kerry Phillips had been Mormon Trail’s superintendent since the start of the 2017 academic year. His visitation is Thursday and the funeral is Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ottumwa.
HUMESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senate Republicans Release Details Of 5-Year Tax Plan

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Senate Republicans released a five-year tax plan Wednesday which would take the one percent tax collected by cities and counties and make it a statewide tax. A portion of those sales taxes would be deposited in the state fund created in 2010 to finance water quality and outdoor recreation projects. The plan also includes tax breaks for individuals, corporations, and retirees. Senator Dan Dawson from Council Bluffs says Senate Republicans have tried to produce a bill that creates a vision for Iowa — with lower rates – and it creates a vision of attracting more people to the state while funding priorities.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Omaha Council Bluffs
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Drug Overdose Rate Rising Rapidly – Still One Of Lowest In US

(Des Moines, IA) — The results of a new study show Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest drug overdose death rates – but the number is still rising rapidly. Well Being Trust President Ben Miller says almost 92 thousand Americans died of overdoses in the most recent measurements. Miller says Iowa’s figures were far lower than other states but still included a 25-percent increase. The 432 Iowa overdose victims represent an almost six-fold increase over the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Report

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 31-year old Benjamin Wyatt Barnes on a Montgomery County Warrant for sex offender registration violation 2nd or subsequent offense. Officer’s arrested Barnes on the 100 block of West Coolbaugh Street in Red Oak. Police transported Barnes to the Montgomery County Jail and...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Nurse Sentenced to Probation For Stealing Fentanyl

(Cedar Rapids, IA) A former nurse from eastern Iowa who stole painkillers for her own use won’t have to serve any federal prison time. Prosecutors say 52-year-old Sabrina Thalblum of Cedar Rapids was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead. Thalblum admitted that she was addicted to fentanyl and carefully punctured the vials with needles to draw out the drug and then refilled the vials with saline. Thalblum was also fined ten-thousand dollars and has to forfeit her nursing license.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Cars
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made in Fatal Marshalltown Stabbing

(Marshalltown, IA) Police in Marshalltown report a man is in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month. Officers say 48-year-old Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo was arrested Monday for the alleged the stabbing death of 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu on January 2nd. Baptiste Madogo is jailed awaiting an initial court appearance. Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper says the stabbing happened in a local home and the incident is still under investigation.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Facebook Will Use Output of Iowa Windfarm to Power Altoona Data Center

(Altoona, IA) — Facebook plans to use the entire output of the Great Pathfinder wind farm in central Iowa to help power its Altoona data center. Apex Clean Energy made the announcement in a Monday news release. When its current expansion project is complete in 2025 Facebook says that the center will be its largest one. The wind farm in Boone and Hamilton counties is expected to start commercial operations later this year.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids mobile home fire leaves woman dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A fire Sunday afternoon at a Cedar Rapids mobile home left a woman dead. Officials say that when firefighters arrived at the fire at the home in southwest Cedar Rapids, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof. Crews entered the home and found a woman inside. Firefighters moved the woman outside but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 63-year-old Mary Jo Carlson. Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hinson Joins Colleagues Calling For Reopening Of National Personnel Records Center

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has joined her colleagues calling for the reopening of the National Personnel Records Center. A news release from the Iowa Republican’s office says she has signed a letter to that effect that was sent to the Biden administration. Hinson says the move would allow for full in-person staffing to make sure Iowa veterans and those across the country won’t have delays in receiving their benefits. The N-P-R-C is currently only allowed to operate at 25 percent of normal capacity. That leads to lengthy delays for veterans who need their records to get federal benefits and services.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Hearing For 2 Teens Accused of Killing Their Spanish Teacher Delayed

(Fairfield, IA) The hearing for two Iowa teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher has been delayed until next month. The body of Nohema Graber was found under a tarp in a Fairfield park last fall. First-degree homicide charges have been filed against Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16 years old. Miller and Goodale are being charged as adults. The hearing now scheduled for February 10th will determine whether the case will be moved back to juvenile court.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Immediately Cut State Taxes On Retirement Income

(Des Moines, IA) — Fifty-five Republicans in the Iowa House are co-sponsoring a bill to immediately get rid of state taxes on retirement income. Representative Gary Mohr, the bill’s lead sponsor, says the governor called for action starting in 2023 — but his plan makes it retroactive to January 1st, 2022. He says it can work either way. Mohr cites Iowa Public Employees Retirement System data showing benefits are sent to 19-thousand Iowans who’ve retired and moved out of state. Mohr , who is from Bettendorf, says retired people in his area often move to the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, since Illinois doesn’t tax pensions.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy