Conference championship schedule: What time is Rams-49ers and Bengals-Chiefs?

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
For the second time in four years, the Los Angeles Rams have advanced to the NFC Championship Game. They held off a valiant comeback attempt by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, setting up Round 3 with the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs also advanced to the conference championship on the AFC side after the Bengals upset the Tennessee Titans and the Chiefs topped the Buffalo Bills in a wild overtime shootout at home.

With the final four set, the NFL announced the official start times for each game next Sunday, with the winners advancing to Super Bowl LVI.

  • Bengals at Chiefs: Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS
  • 49ers at Rams: Sunday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX

This will be the third meeting between the Rams and 49ers this season, and Los Angeles would desperately like to end its six-game losing streak to its division rivals. The 49ers beat the Rams both times in the regular season, including a stunning Week 18 game where they erased a 17-point deficit and won in overtime.

The Rams will be at home this week in the NFC Championship Game and then again in Super Bowl LVI if they’re able to knock off the 49ers. For a team that finished as the fourth seed, potentially playing three of their four postseason games at home would be incredibly beneficial.

ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford, Rams get ugly 49ers forecast for NFC title game at SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be in a familiar annoying situation come Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. To recall, back in Week 18, the Rams also hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, it turned out to be like a road game because of the number of San Francisco fans who traveled to watch and cheer for their Niners.
NFL
