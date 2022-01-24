“What should I do to play on Centre Courts in Grand Slams” Daniil Medvedev FURIOUS on the Australian Open authorities

As early as the first set of their Australian Open quarterfinal, Daniil Medvedev copied the guttural grunt of his opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime. It was unmissable. Typically when Medvedev hits the ball, he’s usually either silent or whinging in more nasal register, but there he was, locked in a five-set showdown, mimicking that big-cat growl. Was he trying to get in his opponent’s head? “To be honest, in life, I think that’s my character, like when I talk to a person a lot, so when I have a best friend or wife, they get nervous because I start to be like them in many things and I do it not on purpose,” Medvedev said after his resounding 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 win. “I think definitely I didn’t do this on purpose, like not zero percent. I think it’s just, yeah, he was putting a lot of intensity in his grunt, and when I started to like really fight for my life, I was like, ‘I’m going to grunt also.’ I didn’t think about this, but now when I rethink, it’s true, that some points I was like after the point, ‘Did I just grunt kind of like him?'”

