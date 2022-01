In the simplest terms, Segregation of Duties is a concept that helps prevent fraud and corruption in businesses by preventing one person from having complete control over tasks. In other words, it limits the damage a corrupt employee can inflict on a company. It means splitting up specific duties so that multiple people participate in each task. The idea is to limit each employee’s access to resources while monitoring their activities to make sure everything adds up appropriately.

