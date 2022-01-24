Devour Indy Winterfest returns for 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit announced a new festival Thursday. Celebrate the season during WinterFest at Palmer Park on Feb. 11-13. Find more things to do here. "Detroiters know we have the gift of having all four seasons, so we wanted to provide an opportunity to enjoy winter at one of Detroit’s premier parks, said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "This event is a family friendly way to give back to our city and we couldn’t be happier to provide all of it for free. We also want to thank our partner Bedrock for coming onboard to support the Detroit Youth Choir performance."

