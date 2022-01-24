Devour Indy Winterfest returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first weekend of the 100th annual Indianapolis Home Show is underway. It is the oldest home show in North America. Fischer Homes leads the builder team for this year’s Centerpiece Home, a structure built entirely inside Exposition Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds! Fischer Homes will unveil the Leland floorplan, part of its Masterpiece Collection, with a Modern Farmhouse elevation. This two-story, 3,376-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a three-car garage and the option of a finished lower level. It also offers a two-story family room with shiplap fireplace, spacious hearth room with fireplace, gourmet island kitchen with butler’s pantry, private owner’s suite on the first floor and a flexible loft space.
Comments / 0