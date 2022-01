Most people aren’t pleased during a significant market downturn. It’s extremely difficult to watch one’s portfolio lose a substantial portion of its value in a month, and it comes with a profoundly uneasy feeling. I suppose there are a few who like to gleefully tell you how they were the ones who called it; however, most of them have called dozens of other crashes that never happened. Meanwhile, investors have continued to bank dividends and capital gains. Remember when December 2018 was the end of the market as we know it? Now it is just a tiny blip on the radar, as shown below.

