Is Indiana Still Business Friendly?

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Thursday that there was “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis over Ukraine after the U.S. rejected Russia’s main demands, but that dialogue was still possible. Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO...
Washington — News of Justice Stephen Breyer's expected retirement from the Supreme Court at the end of its current term has reignited questions of who will succeed him, as President Biden's pick is expected to make history. Mr. Biden has pledged repeatedly that if given the chance to fill...
Supreme Court justices on Thursday offered personal reflections on the nearly 28-year tenure of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement announcement. Breyer said he plans to leave after the high court's current term ends and after his successor is confirmed by the Senate. Fellow liberal justices as well as the...
Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, the city's police department tweeted. All three officers are in stable condition. The suspect fled in a white Mercedes after the shooting, police said. Authorities did not release any additional details. "Please pray for the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
Spotify says it will remove Neil Young’s music from its streaming platform, after the rockstar said he did not want to share the space with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. The streaming service said it regrets Young’s decision but hopes “to welcome him back soon.”Jan. 27, 2022.
ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting. The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to...
New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
