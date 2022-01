Female sports are growing at an enormous rate. In the past year: the WCWS averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 10% since 2019, according to NFCA.org; the 2021 women's college basketball national championship between Stanford and Arizona averaged 4.1 million viewers, becoming the highest viewed game since 2014, according to ESPN; the 2021 NCAA volleyball championship between Wisconsin and Nebraska averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers, the most ever for an ESPN airing; and most recently, the Alabama gymnastics meet vs Florida on ABC became the second most-watched meet on an ESPN platform since 2011.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO