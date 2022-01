JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The price at the pump isn't the only cost rising. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40 year high in December. "At the end of the day, it’s the COVID crisis and the COVID crisis has impacted inflation from several perspectives," Abdel Missa, professor of finance at Jacksonville University, said. "One is on the demand side, since we have seen the reopening of the economy, demand has gone through the roof, so demand goes up it pushes prices up," he said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO