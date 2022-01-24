DONE DEAL: Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer joins Preston

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO