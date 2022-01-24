This Driving Expert Attempting A U-Turn On A Narrow Cliff Will Put You On The Edge Of Your Seat

After wowing crowds at Pebble Beach last August, the new Lamborghini Countach has made a decidedly dramatic debut on public roads. The hybrid supercar, which was designed in honor of the original Countach’s 50th birthday, tore through the Italian countryside with two of its formative predecessors in tow: the first Countach LP 400 to roll off the line and the last Countach 25th Anniversary model ever produced. Aside from the sheer spectacle, the trio’s ride highlighted the evolution of the iconic Raging Bull from an angular ‘80s ride to a futuristic four-wheeler. The commemorative edition is known officially as the Countach LPI...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO