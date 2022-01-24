Tyreek Hill Ran An Explosive 64-Yard Touchdown Last Night And Threw Up The Peace Sign While He Was Still 15-Yards Out

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday in what many are already saying is one of the best NFL games in years. While there are many people involved in the epic victory, especially quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are very thankful for Tyreek Hill’s speed to save them when they needed it most.
Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has fined Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill over $12,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following last Sunday’s Super Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hill was fined $12,875 after using a cheerleader’s pompoms to celebrate his touchdown, according to NFL Network...
The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis this season having seen enough after Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. flashed Tyreek Hill‘s signature peace sign in the face of the Chiefs receiver at the end of the Super Bowl last year. It was payback for Hill taunting Winfield in the regular season.
Bills coach Sean McDermott is coming off what could be the most heartbreaking loss of his career. On Tuesday, he addressed the team's season and the 42–36 instant-classic defeat against the Chiefs. One answer specifically stood out. McDermott was asked by NFL Network's Kim Jones whether Chiefs wide receiver...
Even though taunting rules in the NFL are the worst, they are in place and have been enforced a ton throughout the season. Which leads us to Sunday night, when Tyreek Hill took off for a 64-yard score with just over a minute left in the Kansas City Chiefs’ eventual incredible win in overtime.
The Buffalo Bills were 13 seconds away from returning to Highmark Stadium to host the AFC championship. Instead, a crazy confluence of circumstance and some questionable decisions led to the demise of the Bills at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While Buffalo were not officially...
NFL Films released a video clip that reveals the genius behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback win: tight end Travis Kelce. As a team, the Chiefs are often lauded for their unparalleled physical abilities. Patrick Mahomes makes magic happen, Tyreek Hill earns his “Cheetah” nickname time and time again, and Travis Kelce seems to be able to secure any slant or sideline catch thrown his way.
Antonio Brown has been all over the place since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mid-game in Week 17 of the regular season. It’s been a he said/they said scenario, but ultimately, Brown aims to join a new franchise in the offseason. Apparently, the star wide receiver wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon was signed by the Chiefs this season, getting another shot in the NFL. But now, Gordon, who has not been active for recent games, is off of the active roster. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs intend...
Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
It was arguably the greatest Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, capped by one of the best postseason games in league history. And for about 15 seconds, Tony Romo was convinced there would be more. The Kansas City Chiefs began to celebrate after quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tight end Travis...
Lost in what some are already calling the greatest NFL game ever played is another highlight that is destined for the record books of a different sort … a player demolishing a rogue fan-type record book. Or something. Bill wide receiver Stefon Diggs laid the wood on a rogue...
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been teammates for a while now and have put up big numbers and won a Super Bowl together. All that time has made them very comfortable with each other on the field and they often know what the other is going to do without them having to say it.
Comments / 0