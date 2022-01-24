ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Hill Ran An Explosive 64-Yard Touchdown Last Night And Threw Up The Peace Sign While He Was Still 15-Yards Out

Tyreek Hill’s peace sign photo going viral

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday in what many are already saying is one of the best NFL games in years. While there are many people involved in the epic victory, especially quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are very thankful for Tyreek Hill’s speed to save them when they needed it most.
Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined over $12K for pompom touchdown celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has fined Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill over $12,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following last Sunday’s Super Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hill was fined $12,875 after using a cheerleader’s pompoms to celebrate his touchdown, according to NFL Network...
Sean McDermott on Tyreek Hill’s unpenalized taunt: You’re very observant

The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis this season having seen enough after Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. flashed Tyreek Hill‘s signature peace sign in the face of the Chiefs receiver at the end of the Super Bowl last year. It was payback for Hill taunting Winfield in the regular season.
Listen to mic’d up Travis Kelce during Chiefs’ 13-second comeback (Video)

NFL Films released a video clip that reveals the genius behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback win: tight end Travis Kelce. As a team, the Chiefs are often lauded for their unparalleled physical abilities. Patrick Mahomes makes magic happen, Tyreek Hill earns his “Cheetah” nickname time and time again, and Travis Kelce seems to be able to secure any slant or sideline catch thrown his way.
Look: Antonio Brown Has 1-Word Message For Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
