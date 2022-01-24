Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Inks Second Development Project With Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures For "Zelda" Starring Oscar Winner, Jennifer Lawrence

It stands to reason that a filmmaker reared in comedy improv, Adam McKay, would partner up with an editor, Hank Corwin, who is familiar with cutting for directors known for their impromptu style. Corwin was an editor on such movies as The New World, The Tree of Life, and Song to Song, all Terrence Malick-directed titles, a filmmaker who is known to rip up his shot list on a production day to pursue more intriguing visuals, and also discover the movie in the editing room. While McKay does encourage improv on the set of his movies, and indeed a lot of unscripted footage pours into...

