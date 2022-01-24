Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Inks Second Development Project With Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures For "Zelda" Starring Oscar Winner, Jennifer Lawrence
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is pleased to announce that the company, through its Providence Film Group subsidiary, has entered into a second film development agreement with New Republic Pictures (NRP) and world-renowned producer and founder, Brian Oliver. Providence Film Group and...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0