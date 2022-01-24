ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Inks Second Development Project With Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures For "Zelda" Starring Oscar Winner, Jennifer Lawrence

By Valiant Eagle, Inc, Providence Film Group
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is pleased to announce that the company, through its Providence Film Group subsidiary, has entered into a second film development agreement with New Republic Pictures (NRP) and world-renowned producer and founder, Brian Oliver. Providence Film Group and...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Wins Bidding War for Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller Starring Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close

Netflix has emerged victorious in a bidding war for director Lee Daniels’ next movie. Several Hollywood players, including MGM and Miramax, were vying for rights to the Oscar-nominated director’s upcoming project. Netflix’s $65 million price tag — a hefty sum covering the film’s production budget and buyouts — secured the sale, according to Deadline Hollywood, who broke the news. The movie reunites Daniels and Andra Day, who recently worked together on Hulu’s musical biographical drama “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Day will star alongside a buzzy cast that includes Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lee Daniels-Directed Exorcism Thriller With Andra Day, Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis Scares Up $65M+ Netflix Deal After Head-Spinning 7-Bidder Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The devil got into Hollywood this weekend as seven bidders waged a head-spinning auction battle for a star-studded exorcism movie package that was won late last night by Netflix. Lee Daniels will direct, reuniting with his Oscar-nominated The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, who’ll star with Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. Day will play the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed in a thriller inspired by an actual case. Sources tell Deadline that the package closed upward of $65 million, covering the film’s budget and buyouts....
MOVIES
The Press

Downton Abbey: A New Era handed a new release date

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' has been given a new UK release date of April 29. Focus Features has confirmed that the much-anticipated movie has been pushed back, from its original release date of March 18. It's also been revealed that the film's US release date has been moved to May 20.
TRAVEL
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Mitchell
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Zelda Fitzgerald
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
Sam Mendes
Deadline

‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay On Editor Hank Corwin’s “Bold Leaps” In Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Satire – Crew Call Podcast

It stands to reason that a filmmaker reared in comedy improv, Adam McKay, would partner up with an editor, Hank Corwin, who is familiar with cutting for directors known for their impromptu style. Corwin was an editor on such movies as The New World, The Tree of Life, and Song to Song, all Terrence Malick-directed titles, a filmmaker who is known to rip up his shot list on a production day to pursue more intriguing visuals, and also discover the movie in the editing room. While McKay does encourage improv on the set of his movies, and indeed a lot of unscripted footage pours into...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets Imax Re-Release – Film News in Brief

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is getting a re-release on Imax starting Wednesday in several markets, with tickets being sold through AMC. Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel received an ASC nomination Tuesday for his work on the Apple Original Films/A24 production, which was shot in black and white. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in the Joel Coen film. Among the venues screening the film as Oscar voting kicks off are Los Angeles’ Burbank 30 and Century City 15, New York’s Lincoln Square 13, Atlanta’s North Point 12, Austin’s Barton Creek 14 and Boston’s Common 19. Other cities include Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego,...
MOVIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Providence Film Group#Valiant Eagle Inc#Psru Rrb Subsidiary#New Republic Pictures#Valiant Eagle#Nrp#American#Academy Award#New Day Entertainment#Executive Producers#Paramount
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
MOVIES
The Press

Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Founder Joey Zhou Interviews Curator Marisa Caichiolo at LA Art Show 2022

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joey Zhou, teleivision host and founder of the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), interviewed prominent artist and international art curator Marisa Caichiolo at the opening night benefit at the LA Art Show on January 19, 2022. The evening benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supported by model and actress Kaia Gerber.
VISUAL ART
The Press

Anime and Asian series dominate 4th Annual Global TV Demand Awards, highlighting industry and consumer trends towards international content

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parrot Analytics, the global audience demand analytics firm, today announced the winners for the 4th annual Global TV Demand Awards. The world's most in-demand TV show of 2021 was the Japanese anime series, Attack on Titan, which is currently in its fourth and final season. The most in-demand series debut and the most in-demand "revolutionary" title, defined as a new series based on entirely original IP, is Netflix's Squid Game, the surprise Korean sensation that took the world by storm last Fall.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Press

Senior Year on ‘grown-ish,’ Real and Fictional Gangsters, Remembering Boris Karloff, ‘Kat’ Turns 40

Freeform’s grown-ish resumes its fourth season, with Zoey’s senior year in college well underway. While ABC’s Truth and Lies docuseries takes a deep dive into the notorious Gambino mob family, HBO Max drops the fifth and final season of Italy’s hit mobster drama Gomorrah. Shudder offers a profile of horror-movie icon Boris Karloff. Kat (Mayim Bialik) is turning 40 on Fox’s Call Me Kat.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Dune,’ Established Directors Delve Into Uncharted Territory for Oscar Recognition

An assembly line follows a simple formula. Use the most efficient way to mass-produce something and repeat. Some filmmakers can get away with that approach for a time. The ones who challenge themselves to work outside their comfort zones add skills to their tool kits, and, not coincidentally, often find themselves in the mix when awards season rolls around. Steven Spielberg has directed dozens of films in many genres, but this year’s “West Side Story” adaptation marked his first movie musical. Even for a director who has brought aliens, dinosaurs and the invasion of Normandy to the screen, the project spurred...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy