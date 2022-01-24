ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two People Shot Early Monday Morning At Club Eden In Downtown Tampa

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
TAMPA. FL. – Two people were shot early Monday morning outside of a club in downtown Tampa.

On Monday at 1:12 am, the Tampa Police Department was dispatched to a fight that broke out at Club Eden located at 912 North Franklin Street in Tampa.

Upon arrival officer located two subjects who had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the club.

Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to one victim and transported the second victim via police car to Tampa General Hospital.

Both victims are currently in stable condition at TGH and expected to recover from their non-fatal gunshot injuries. The investigation is ongoing and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

This incident is contained to the parties that were involved in the altercation at the club, police say.

