Public Health

Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due to COVID-19

By Melissa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fugees have announced their decision to cancel their reunion tour due to Covid concerns. See their official statement below:. We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will...

blackchronicle.com

Fugees Officially Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour Citing COVID-19 Concerns

After postponing their highly anticipated reunion tour for several months, The Fugees have officially cancelled all upcoming performances in celebration of their award-winning sophomore album, The Score. The trio, comprising Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean, made the announcement on Friday afternoon via the shared Instagram profile that had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Atlanta Daily World

Ready…Or Not: Fugees Completely Cancel Their 25th Anniversary Tour

As fans were gearing up for the highly anticipated Fugees reunion tour, the band announced on Friday that their long-awaited tour is cancelled. In a statement shared to the group’s official social media page, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras shared with fans:. “We anticipate and understand disappointment but...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Rod Stewart Cancels Australia And New Zealand Tour Due To COVID-19

Rod Stewart has cancelled his tour of Australia and New Zealand due to COVID-19. Having already moved it from October and November of 2020 to this spring, entertainment company Live Nation released a statement announcing that the veteran performer's dates will no longer be going ahead due to the restrictions imposed because of the ongoing pandemic.
WORLD
