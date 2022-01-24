Keeld, Frents reunite on SANS MERCI for delivery of long-awaited Secret Room 2 ID, ‘Not A Test’

Are off to a scalding start in the new year. Kicking off 2022 is Digital Forest—a three-track EP from the pair that includes the titular, “Digital Forest,” “All I’d Ever Need” with Meggie York, and “Don’t Forget” alongside Vaance. It’s the experimental melodic duo’s sophomore EP on Seven Lions‘ dominating Ophelia Records imprint, following last year’s Innerspace EP. The emerging producers continue to merge the gap between sonic exploration, nature, spirituality, and the unknown a genre-defying sound that seemingly values the journey over the destination. House grooves move the listener through the EP’s title track, while Meggie York’s stunning vocals complement a melodic trap beat on “All I’d Ever Need” and Ohio-native Vaance adds his touch on the high-energy appeal of “Don’t Forget.”
