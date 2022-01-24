Keeld, Frents reunite on SANS MERCI for delivery of long-awaited Secret Room 2 ID, ‘Not A Test’

It’s the middle of January and Lane 8 just delivered an absolute work of art. If that sentence sounds even the slightest bit familiar, it’s not déjà vu. Flashback to nearly two years ago to the day and you’d find yourself in pre-pandemic times at the arrival point of Brightest Lights. Lane 8’s last LP simply laid the groundwork for the runaway case he’d make to eventually be crowned Dancing Astronaut‘s 2020 Artist of the Year. Three weeks into the new year is obviously way too soon to even consider opening up that conversation, but Lane 8 is setting his sights on potentially mimicking that cycle all over again with the submission of his senior album, Reviver.

