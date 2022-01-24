ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Met Your Father finally gets UK release date on Disney+

Cover picture for the articleHow I Met Your Mother sequel series How I Met Your Father finally has a premiere date for the UK. The comedy series, which stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall, will be coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, March 9. The show premiered last week in the United States with two episodes...

Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Kian Talan is "freaking out" over the next episodes

NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing its A-game with its upcoming two-parter. Earlier this month, the newest NCIS spin-off confirmed that it would be airing a special two-part episode as part of its first season, and now one of its stars has given an insight into just how exciting the special will be.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'How I Met Your Father' tries to learn from a 'Mother' of mistakes

Let us not rehash the bad feelings around the poorly conceived ending of How I Met Your Mother. I spent happy years watching that show, loved much of what it did with its talented cast, and don't believe in regretting that time just because the charming premise of its pilot (sometimes the person who seems to be your romantic soulmate is not, but they may still be incredibly special to you) was betrayed by its ending (psych! She actually is his romantic soulmate LOL ha ha).
Hilary Duff
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kim Cattrall
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
KGET 17

Hilary Duff at heart of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

There was great anticipation among fans of “Lizzie McGuire” when it was announced new episodes were to be produced. That happiness was crushed when the series never happened. Those fans can take a little comfort in the fact that “Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff is starring in a...
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
/Film

How I Met Your Father Review: An Immediately Likable New Chapter

The story of "How I Met Your Father" was a long one, even before Kim Cattrall's Sophie sat down in the year 2050 to tell it to her son. The idea of a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series was first announced in 2013, before the much-loved sitcom even ended, but didn't come to fruition until nearly a decade later. Now, "How I Met Your Father" is finally here, and it brings with it both the exhilaration of a brand new story, and the easy familiarity of one we already loved. It feels like sliding back into the well-worn bar booth, but this time, with a new group of friends.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
d23.com

Meet the Characters of How I Met Your Father on Hulu

The brand-new original comedy series How I Met Your Father premieres today on Hulu with two episodes and stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. In the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her young son how she met his father—a story that catapults audiences back to the year 2021, when Sophie (Duff) and her close group of friends were in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they wanted out of life, and how to find love in the age of dating apps and infinite options.
digitalspy.com

Does How I Met Your Father cross over with How I Met Your Mother?

How I Met Your Father spoilers follow. Hilary Duff has a story of love to tell in the new Hulu/Disney+ series, How I Met Your Father. Naturally, as it launches this week, it’s bound to draw comparison to its predecessor, How I Met Your Mother, and questions on how the two shows intersect.
whdh.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer has dropped

(CNN) — The first trailer for “How I Met Your Father” is here. The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son’s father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, “This...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
Popculture

Bob Saget Honored in 'How I Met Your Father' Series Premiere

How I Met Your Father's years-long road to fruition finally ended on Tuesday when Hulu released the first two episodes on Tuesday. Sadly, their premiere came less than two weeks after the death of Bob Saget, who narrated the original How I Met Your Mother series. The premiere episode included a tribute to the beloved Full House actor.
Twinfinite

How I Met Your Father Pays Touching Tribute to Bob Saget

Earlier this week, the first two episodes of Hulu’s spinoff series to How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, were released. At the end of the second episode, the show paid tribute to the late Bob Saget, who was responsible for narrating the original CBS comedy, playing an older Ted Mosby.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
