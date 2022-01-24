Deputy found shot, killed inside burning Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is dead after she was found shot inside her burning Springfield home Sunday night.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll-call. A deputy went to her home on Highway 41N in Springfield to check on her, and found her home on fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and went inside the home where they found Deputy Puckett shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Puckett was 22 years old and had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

(Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this incident.

Deputy Puckett’s home reignited Monday morning with crews returning to the residence to put out the renewed fire.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are

facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her

family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

(Photo: WKRN)

On Monday morning, a man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a home in Smyrna, according to the TBI.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, which reads:

Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett is a great loss to all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office. We will grieve her death today, tomorrow, and many days to come. Savanna started her career at the Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in December of 2017 at the age of 18 and was promoted to Booking Officer in the Detention Facility in November of 2018. Savanna had aspirations of advancing her career to the Patrol Division and made that dream a reality when she was promoted to Patrol Deputy in May 2020, and officially graduated from Walter State Law Enforcement Academy in September 2020. In the 4 years that Savanna was with the Sheriff’s Office, she touched the lives of everyone. Savanna was the one who always showed up early to her shift with a smile on her face. She was hardworking and cared deeply for each and every person here. She was a mother hen to us all and frequently cooked meals and baked goodies for her shift. She was tough, courageous, kind, compassionate, and had an infectious personality that will always be remembered. Robertson County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was immediately released.

