Jim Kruger

By Informatica
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Informatica Appoints Jim Kruger as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Cloud Growth. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica...

The Press

Informatica Appoints Jim Kruger as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Cloud Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the appointment of Jim Kruger, Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kruger joins Informatica from Veeam Software where he was the Chief Marketing Officer driving innovation across every aspect of Veeam's marketing organization. He brings over 25-years of experience with demonstrated success in driving demand-generation, sales acceleration, product and solution marketing and brand equity for large scale enterprise software companies.
AdWeek

Jim Houghton

Jim Houghton, partner at Waypoint Partners, has more than 30 years of specialist international M&A, operational and financial management experience in the marketing and advertising industry. He has led transformational M&A deals for the leaders and shareholders of class-leading businesses. He has split his career between roles in industry and as a professional adviser. In industry he was previously European MD of Omnicom's experiential network, the Radiate Group and led Omnicom's M&A activity in Europe for 8 years, completing 40 transactions and sitting on many agency boards.
The Press

Stephen M. Soble Joins TerraScale Inc.'s Board of Directors

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale Inc., a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to developing digital infrastructure around the world, today announced that Stephen M. Soble, Chairman & CEO of Assured Enterprises, Inc. and a Director of AssuredOne, Inc. has joined the company's Board of Directors.
The Press

Papa & Barkley Announces Executive Leadership Changes

EUREKA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley, a leading brand and manufacturer of THC topicals, edibles and concentrates in California, and CBD products nationally, today announced that Guy Rocourt has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, 2022. Rocourt has served as Papa & Barkley's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer since 2015. In this new role, Rocourt will lead the company's expansion into additional THC markets in California and beyond.
The Press

AMYRIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANA DUTRA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM operating platform, today announced the appointment of Ms. Ana Dutra as its newest independent member of the Amyris Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2022.
The Press

Birdeye Chosen by Zoom as Customer Experience Platform for Customer Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the #1 Customer Experience platform for enterprise businesses, today announced it was selected by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. for in-depth customer review insights. Birdeye allows Zoom to manage reviews at scale and unearth meaningful data based on feedback. Zoom receives thousands...
The Press

Kirsten Daru is General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer of Life360.

Life360 Appoints Tile's Kirsten Daru As New General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, Inc. the leading family safety platform, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Daru as the company's General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. In her new role, Daru leads all legal and government affairs across the company's umbrella of offerings, including the Life360, Tile and Jiobit products.
The Press

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Narrative Science Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Narrative Science. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
The Press

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7th

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Karen Colonias, Simpson's Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.
Variety

AGC Studios Hires Rocket Science's Diane Ferrandez for Worldwide Sales and Distribution

AGC Studios has hired Rocket Science executive Diane Ferrandez as senior VP of worldwide sales and distribution as part of a trio of new hires. Ferrandez, who has been at Rocket Science since 2018, most recently held a senior role at the London-based sales and financing outfit. In addition to doing deals with studios, independent distributors, platforms and broadcasters, she played a key role in building out the company's slate. Ferrandez worked on such titles as "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "May December," "Crimes of The Future," "Better Man," "Mothering Sunday," "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Schumacher." Ferrandez began...
The Press

ReCarbon completes USD 25 million Series B-1 funding round with strategic and financial investors

Silicon Valley decarbonization solutions company announces global partnerships with major industry leaders. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCarbon, (https://recarboninc.com) the developer of a revolutionary greenhouse gas utilization technology platform, announces today the closing of its Series B-1 funding round. In addition, ReCarbon welcomes two important partners, POSCO, one of the largest steel companies in the world, and GS Holdings Corporation, a Fortune 500 energy and utility company.
The Press

Whatfix Announces New Data Centers & DAP Certification Program Launch Amid Exponential Company Growth

The Digital Adoption Leader Achieved 76% YoY Revenue Growth Leading into 2022. SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space, today announced the launch of its data centers in Europe, based in the cities of Frankfurt, Germany and Oslo, Norway, showcasing significant growth in the European market. These new data centers will allow Whatfix to further enhance customer data protection and significantly improve performance for European customers overall. The European market contributes to around 20% of Whatfix's revenue.
The Press

Albertsons Companies Selects Afresh Technologies AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) will enhance its fresh offering with Afresh Technologies' AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory solutions to reduce waste and offer the freshest product for customers. Afresh will help Albertsons Cos.' optimize fresh forecasting, inventory, ordering, merchandising and operations. Afresh Technologies...
The Press

Poly partners with Red Bull to drive performance and innovation on and off the racetrack

Poly Sponsors Red Bull Racing to Fuel Winning Communication and Collaboration Worldwide. SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, is partnering with the reigning FIA Formula One World Championship winning team Red Bull Racing, in a multi-year partnership as the team gears up for the 2022 season.
The Press

Trimble Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call and Web Cast

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 5 a.m. PT to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without internet access may dial into the call at 844-817-7339 (U.S.) or 409-231-2959 (international). The passcode is 3766658.
The Press

Exxact Corporation to Offer Latest NVIDIA Networking Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, will soon offer a new line of NVIDIA® Quantum InfiniBand solutions that enables industry-standard networking, clustering, storage, and management protocols to seamlessly operate over a single "one-wire" converged network.
The Press

REDWOOD TRUST ANNOUNCES DATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2021 results on February 9, 2022 after the close of the market. Redwood's senior management team plans to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results later that same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time/ 5:00 pm Eastern Time.
The Press

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. 2021 sales grew 19 percent, or 18 percent on an underlying1 basis. Q4 sales grew 12 percent to $1.33 billion; underlying 13 percent. Q4 TAVR sales grew 12...
The Press

The Press

