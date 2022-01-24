Jim Kruger

AGC Studios has hired Rocket Science executive Diane Ferrandez as senior VP of worldwide sales and distribution as part of a trio of new hires. Ferrandez, who has been at Rocket Science since 2018, most recently held a senior role at the London-based sales and financing outfit. In addition to doing deals with studios, independent distributors, platforms and broadcasters, she played a key role in building out the company’s slate. Ferrandez worked on such titles as “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “May December,” “Crimes of The Future,” “Better Man,” “Mothering Sunday,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Schumacher.” Ferrandez began...

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO