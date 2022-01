KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting death of a woman at an apartment complex on the south end of the city. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Loma Vista neighborhood. Officers called to the scene said they heard screaming and calls for help from one of the apartment units and found a woman inside who had been shot. Officers administered measures to try to save the woman, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

