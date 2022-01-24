ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD to tank to the 1.05 level by end-2022 – ABN Amro

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomists at ABN Amro expect more weakness in EUR/USD. They forecast the pair at 1.05 and 1.00 by the end of 2022 and 2023, respectively. “We believe that the ECB is facing a different set of macroeconomic circumstances than faced by the US central bank. The ECB has also explicitly ruled...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to fall to its weakest level since July 2020 if 1.1200 support fails

“In case the 1.1200 support turns into resistance, the pair could face additional bearish pressure and touch its weakest level in 18 months near 1.1180. Below that level, 1.1170 (static support from Jul. 2020) aligns as the next support before sellers can target 1.1100 (psychological level).”. “1.1250 (static level, former...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to resume the downtrend towards the 1.1019/02 area – Credit Suisse

“With daily MACD momentum having turned lower again, we maintain our view that the corrective phase is over and core downtrend resumed.”. “We look for a retest of the lows of last November and June/July 2020 at 1.1186/68. We look for this support to now be ideally removed with ease with support then seen next at 1.1046 ahead of our 1.1019/02 main objective – the 78.6% retracement of the 2020/2021 bull trend and top of the base from April/May 2020. We would then look for a fresh phase of consolidation to develop from here.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Next stop on the downside is at 1.1185 – SocGen

“There is a risk of further decline towards recent trough and multiyear trend line near 1.1185/1.1160 and 1.1040.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Scope for further weakness yet to 1.3376 – Credit Suisse

“Cable is testing support from its rising 55-day average at 1.3422, but we see scope for a n overshoot beyond here to the 61.8% retracement at 1.3393, then the ‘neckline’ to the December base at 1.3384/76. We would look for an attempt to hold here. A direct break though would warn of a retest of medium-term support at 1.3189/35.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to sink towards 1.08 by the end of 2Q22 – ING

“We retain a 1.10 target for the end of 1Q22 and a 1.08 target for the end of 2Q22.”. “In addition, one would expect European currencies to bear the brunt of tension in Ukraine. The prospect of disruption to energy supplies or at least a further surge in prices will hurt European industry and the consumer – and favour the geography and energy independence of the dollar.”
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to sustain further losses below the 0.6600 level – Westpac

Economists at Westpac expect kiwi’s January decline to continue to 0.6600, following NZ-US yield spreads which have been depressed by a more hawkish Federal Reserve and repricing. “While NZ’s economic data pulse should remain positive, the Fed-driven USD will dominate. NZ-US yield spreads have declined recently, with the RBNZ...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Decline to extend on a break below 0.6991 – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD is falling sharply following the break of its short-term uptrend from December at 0.7129. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for a retest and eventual break of medium-term support at 0.6992/91 – the late 2020 and 2021 lows. “Aussie is set to retest medium-term support at 0.6992/91 – the...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1235. Euro's selloff in post-FOMC New York from 1.1300 to a fresh 1-month bottom at 1.1236 due to broad-based usd's strength on Fed Powell's hawkish comments suggests further weakness would be seen, however, below 2021 bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) needed to retain bearishness for further decline towards projected downside target at 1.1222 later.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers eye fresh 18-month lows below 1.1190

EUR/USD has extended its bearish trend following Fed's policy announcements. Technical outlook shows that the pair is extremely oversold in the short term. EUR/USD could fall to its weakest level since July 2020 if 1.1200 support fails. EUR/USD has met heavy selling pressure in the late American session on Wednesday...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stronger Bearish Levels Ahead

The US Federal Reserve returned to confirm its intention to raise US interest rates starting from the next March meeting. It was natural for the dollar’s ​​gains to return, which had contributed to a stronger bearish move for the EUR/USD currency pair towards the 1.1210 support level. Despite the recent performance of the most popular currency pair in the forex market. Strategists at Swiss bank Credit Suisse tend to face the euro, but they also warn that the European currency could make a material recovery if eurozone wages reach 3.0%.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to suffer more declines on a break below $1,800

Gold price is consolidating the Fed-led sell-off to weekly lows just above $1,810. XAU/USD bears await US Q4 GDP for the next leg lower, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. “Bears take a breather in the aftermath of the Fed decision while waiting for the US advance Q4 GDP and Durable goods data. The US economy is likely to have regained steam in Q4, 2021, as the growth is seen at the best level in 37 years, arriving at 5.4% YoY. Meanwhile, easing geopolitical tensions around Ukraine, weigh negatively on the traditional safe-haven gold.”
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD to extend recent gains toward 1.0800 – Westpac

AUD/NZD trended lower over much of 2021. According to economists at Westpac the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) should affirm market expectations for 2022 rate hikes, while China’s demand for industrial commodities supports AUD/NZD, targeting 1.0800. “This week’s Australia Q4 CPI data reinforced expectations that the RBA next week...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Looking Bearish

My EUR/USD signal from Wednesday last week was not triggered as there was insufficiently bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at $1.1352. Today’s EUR/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short...
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside at 1.1244 and forming a downside continuation pattern, EURUSD is falling to reach the target at 1.1188. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1244 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 1.1180. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to aim for a test of 1.10 soon – Scotiabank

“Wednesday’s decision by the Fed that probably tees up more rate hikes than markets are expecting reinforces our expectation that the EUR will aim for a test of 1.10 soon.”. “Escalating tensions with Russia will remain a headwind as will the near-term uncertainty in Italian politics.”. “The EUR now...
