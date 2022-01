Thursday's economic docket highlights the release of the Advance fourth-quarter US GDP report, or the first estimate, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. Growth in the world's largest economy is expected to have accelerated to a 5.5% annualized pace during the October-December period, up sharply from 2.3% recorded in the third quarter. Although backwards-looking, the report will provide an insight into how much effect the current wave of Omicron COVID-19 variant had on the US economy.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO