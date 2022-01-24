Risk-off flows are taking AUD/USD lower [Video]

GBP/USD has fallen to fresh weekly lows in the 1.3550s and is now below its 21DMA. Downbeat global risk appetite and weak UK data have weighed on the pair on Friday. GBP/USD broke out to fresh weekly lows on Friday and has continued to press lower as the US trading session has gotten underway, with sterling succumbing to weak data and risk-off flows that are weighing broadly on risk-sensitive G10 currencies. At current levels just above the 1.3550 mark, GBP/USD now trades about 0.3% lower on the day, taking on the week losses to about 0.9%. With the latest drop having taken the pair back below the 21-day moving average for the first time since this time last month, the sterling bulls will be concerned that GBP’s near-term momentum has turned negative. The main area of support for cable traders to now keep an eye on is at the 1.3500 level.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO