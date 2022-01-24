ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk-off flows are taking AUD/USD lower [Video]

By Ali Mortazavi
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's flash PMIs for January printed declines in both the manufacturing and service industries, pushing more pressure on the Australian dollar against the US dollar to break the last week's low of 0.7169. Risk aversion is likely to continue to affect this commodity currency in the next trading session...

