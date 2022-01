There will be a number of news when Tesla announces its next quarterly results, it seems, and not only of the financial kind. Tesla will be reporting its Q4 financials on January 26, as well as the results for the full 2021 that may turn out to be its most profitable year so far. What's more, it could finally be revealing the Cybertruck electric pickup price for the top trim model and disclosing the 2022 Tesla products roadmap. Back in December, Elon Musk confirmed that for the January session he will make an exception to the new rule according to which he will no longer be present and will instead be leaving the CFO to fend off investor questions each quarter.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO