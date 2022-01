Rumors of Google's foldable Pixel device have been floating around for a while now, though nothing concrete has leaked to confirm its existence. But the company is introducing a bevy of improvements for folding phones in Android 12L, which hints at some Pixel Fold's eventual arrival. A rumor from late last year also claimed that the foldable could arrive in 2022 with an inferior camera setup compared to the Pixel 6. The newest Android 12L beta has now possibly revealed the design and confirmed that the device would feature the same GS101 Tensor chip that's currently ticking inside the Pixel 6 series.

