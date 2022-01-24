ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy S22 Ultra To Launch In Europe With Less RAM, Unchanged Price

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will launch in Europe with less RAM, but also an unchanged price. Are you confused? Well, let us explain. Roland Quandt, a well-known tipster, shared European price tags for the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra to launch with less...

droid-life.com

It’s Time to Reserve the Galaxy S22 Ultra

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. An official announcement for Samsung’s next Unpacked event hasn’t yet materialized, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go ahead and reserve the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Ultra today. And yep, you can actually do that through Samsung’s site as a way for the company to get a feel for your interest and for you to grab a couple of extra freebies should you end up buying one.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Spec-bumped Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on the cards according to latest rumors

It is rumored that there will be a 1 TB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is a decent step up from the models that have already supposedly leaked. At the moment, there have been details about a 12 GB + 256 GB model of the S22 Ultra and a version with the same amount of RAM but a storage bump up to 512 GB. However, there is now the likelihood of a 1 TB S22 Ultra on the horizon…that could come with a whopping 16 GB RAM.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro MAJOR Camera Upgrades, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price LEAKED & more! (video)

OnePlus 10 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, LTPO display and 80W charging. The official news today begin with OnePlus and the 10 Pro. Yes, after a very weird and progressive reveal process, their latest flagship is now official. Just to get the specs out of the way, it has a 6.7-inch display with adaptive high refresh rate, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 Gigs of RAM, and up to 256 Gigs of storage. When it comes to the cameras, we're getting a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto along with a 32MP selfie shooter up front. Yes, the camera is still powered by Hasselblad and they're now claiming a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut in the new sensors, capturing more data in 10-bit color. The Hasselblad mode also supports 12-bit raw on all 3 cameras, and they have their custom color tuning. Other specs for this phone include a 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging and it'll run ColorOS 12. This phone is launching in China tomorrow, or later for the rest of the world though, we don't have a price tag or exact countries just yet. I know weird, and I mean it looks cool but let's just hope that price tag is coming down.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 release date as price leaks ahead of launch

Finally, Samsung has just confirmed that it is going to be unveiling the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February. Now, with just a couple of weeks to go before the grand reveal, leaks of the flagship range of smartphone’s price and specs are starting to pile up. As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Qualcomm Demonstrates Game-Changing iSIM Technology

Most modern-day smartphones utilize eSIM to receive network coverage. However, we could soon transition to the “iSIM,” which is short for integrated SIM. Chipmaker Qualcomm is at the forefront of these efforts in partnership with Thales and Vodafone. The iSIM also happens to be compliant with GSMA specifications, so it’s ready for the future.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series Regional Chipset Configurations Tipped

As most of you know by now, Samsung will use two different processors for its Galaxy S22 series devices. Depending on the region, you’ll get either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200. That being said, a tipster has just seemingly revealed the Galaxy S22 regional chipset configuration.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonianonline.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB

Next month, Samsung will announce several new mobile products during the specially prepared Galaxy Unpacked event. Three smartphone models are expected; the Galaxy S22, From Galaxy S22 + and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. At the same time, three tablets are also expected, the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra. During the last period, the design and specifications of all new products became already known. also expected the prices It appeared online recently.
CELL PHONES
Samsung Galaxy
Technology
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy S22 Ultra confirmed to have a 1TB variant

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the ultimate model of the S22 trio. The three variants have yet to be unveiled by Samsung. In about a month, the South Korean tech giant will make the official announcement. Much has been said about the Ultra including the idea its S Pen experience could be closest to a real pen. The phone is also believed to come with Super Clear lens as per a recent leaked information. The camera system may also include a new macro feature.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders & Specs Leave Little To The Imagination

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders and specs have appeared online. This information comes from MySmartPrice and Ishan Agarwal. The device’s renders have been shared, in four color variants, along with a lot of spec info. The Galaxy S22 Ultra renders appear in four color, along with the phone’s...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra arrive at European retailers with the Exynos 2200, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Samsung has just announced the Exynos 2200, a 4 nm SoC with an RDNA 2-based GPU. While there were rumours of Samsung using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the European versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, multiple retailers have confirmed that the trio will arrive with the Exynos 2200 instead.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

New official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders leak in four colours

Much has already been written about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, not least by European retailers which prematurely listed the smartphone on their websites. Mysmartprice and @Ishanagarwal have leaked even more information about the upcoming flagship though, along with several official marketing renders. As the image above shows, Samsung will release...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy S22 Ultra shows up in benchmark

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was spotted in online benchmark running Android 12, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, model number SM-S908N, also appears to have 12GB of RAM, out of which 9.94 are usable (detected by the benchmark). As far as benchmark scores are concerned, in single core tests, the S22 Ultra performs on par with the Galaxy Tab S8+ spotted earlier today, but it tops a higher multi-core score of 3,434, up from 3,195.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

OnePlus May Be Working On An "Ultra Flagship" For H2 2022

According to a new piece of information that surfaced online, OnePlus may be working on an “ultra flagship” smartphone. That device is tipped to launch in the second half of this year. OnePlus is tipped to launch “ultra flagship” smartphone in H2 2022. This information comes...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

On the cusp of the Galaxy S22 Ultra Unpacked event, most Galaxy S21 Ultra variants are out of stock

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S22 series Unpacked event is fast approaching, and Samsung has scrubbed most possibilities to order a Galaxy S21 Ultra from its website directly. The only variant on sale is the 128GB silver S21 Ultra, available in 'limited quantities.' Gone are the T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models of the S21 Ultra, which is another indication that Samsung may discontinue the phone when the S22 Ultra lands, just like it did with the S20 series.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

XDA forums are now open for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 series is just around the corner. While we have already seen a couple of flagship launches in 2022 so far, it’s the Galaxy S22 series that will set the necessary tone for premium flagships coming out this year. To make it easier for Galaxy S22 fans to connect with like-minded people, take part in discussions, and collaborate on custom development projects, we have now opened up XDA forums for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra, Snapdragon all over the world: the Exynos saga continues

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will only be offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC around the world: it is the latest rumor that bounces on the Net, spread by sources that have also proved very reliable over the years, relating to the peculiar Exynos 2200 saga. Warning : the rumor speaks only of the S22 Ultra, so there is no reason to doubt, at least at the moment, that the other two models in the range, S22 standard and S22 Plus, will arrive with Exynos chips at least in some markets.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

OPPO Believes Battery-Less Gadgets Are The Future

OPPO actually believes that battery-less gadgets are the future we can look forward to. Does that sound confusing? Well, it probably does, but there’s an explanation. OPPO believes that ambient radio waves will provide them with all the power they need. OPPO thinks battery-less gadgets are the future. The...
ELECTRONICS

