Galaxy S22 Ultra To Launch In Europe With Less RAM, Unchanged Price

OnePlus 10 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, LTPO display and 80W charging. The official news today begin with OnePlus and the 10 Pro. Yes, after a very weird and progressive reveal process, their latest flagship is now official. Just to get the specs out of the way, it has a 6.7-inch display with adaptive high refresh rate, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 Gigs of RAM, and up to 256 Gigs of storage. When it comes to the cameras, we're getting a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto along with a 32MP selfie shooter up front. Yes, the camera is still powered by Hasselblad and they're now claiming a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut in the new sensors, capturing more data in 10-bit color. The Hasselblad mode also supports 12-bit raw on all 3 cameras, and they have their custom color tuning. Other specs for this phone include a 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging and it'll run ColorOS 12. This phone is launching in China tomorrow, or later for the rest of the world though, we don't have a price tag or exact countries just yet. I know weird, and I mean it looks cool but let's just hope that price tag is coming down.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO