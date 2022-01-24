ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Richard Walker, CEO, XL Construction

By XL Construction
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Walker, a nearly...

The Press

Mike Olosky Promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January 26, 2022 – Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, recently announced the promotion of Mike Olosky, currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company, to President and COO of the Company. As a result of Mr. Olosky's promotion, Ms. Karen W. Colonias, who previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Olosky will continue to report to Ms. Colonias.
BUSINESS
The Press

Stephen M. Soble Joins TerraScale Inc.'s Board of Directors

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale Inc., a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to developing digital infrastructure around the world, today announced that Stephen M. Soble, Chairman & CEO of Assured Enterprises, Inc. and a Director of AssuredOne, Inc. has joined the company's Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
The Press

Papa & Barkley Announces Executive Leadership Changes

EUREKA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley, a leading brand and manufacturer of THC topicals, edibles and concentrates in California, and CBD products nationally, today announced that Guy Rocourt has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, 2022. Rocourt has served as Papa & Barkley's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer since 2015. In this new role, Rocourt will lead the company's expansion into additional THC markets in California and beyond.
BUSINESS
The Press

AMYRIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANA DUTRA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM operating platform, today announced the appointment of Ms. Ana Dutra as its newest independent member of the Amyris Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2022.
BUSINESS
The Press

Guy Rocourt, Papa & Barkley

EUREKA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley, a leading brand and manufacturer of THC topicals, edibles and concentrates in California, and CBD products nationally, today announced that Guy Rocourt has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, 2022. Rocourt has served as Papa & Barkley's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer since 2015. In this new role, Rocourt will lead the company's expansion into additional THC markets in California and beyond.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Denise Richards

Denise runs the firm along with her business partner. She manages all aspects of business operations and oversees engineering projects. She leads a number of higher education projects and spearheads the firm’s sustainability initiatives. She also serves on multiple boards and committees in the Architecture and Engineering industry. She co-founded the Delaware Valley Association of Structural Engineers Women in Structural Engineering Committee and the Sustainable Design Committee.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

David Richards

David Richards has joined Comerica’s Charlotte Commercial Lending team as a Portfolio Manager. Richards previously served as a Relationship Manager in Dallas, specializing in business banking commercial and industrial, nonprofit and food & franchise clients. With more than 10 years of commercial banking experience, he will assist with developing and managing multiple portfolios of client relationships as part of Comerica’s expansion in the Southeast Market.
BUSINESS
WilmingtonBiz

Monteith Construction Announces New CEO

Monteith Construction Corp. appointed its president, Bryan Thomas, to the role of CEO, according to an announcement Thursday. Company founder John Monteith, the previous CEO, is now expanding his focus on leadership development and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, a news release stated. “Monteith Construction has seen exponential growth...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Restaurant firm Corbin & King forced into administration

The restaurant firm behind celebrity hotspots The Wolseley and The Delauney has been forced into administration by its biggest shareholder.Global hotel giant Minor International said it has appointed insolvency specialists for Corbin & King, which also owns Brasserie Zedel and other London restaurants.The move comes after a lengthy dispute between the restaurant group and its biggest financial lender, which started during the pandemic amid debate over site openings.Investment funds have since made cash refinancing offers to the administrators to keep the firms restaurants afloat, Sky News has reported.US fund Knighthead Capital Management has reportedly tabled a £38 million move to...
RESTAURANTS
Silicon Republic

InterTradeIreland appoints Devenish CEO Richard Kennedy as new chair

Richard Kennedy is known for leading Belfast-based agritech giant Devenish. Economic development body InterTradeIreland has announced the appointment of Richard Kennedy as its new chair. Kennedy is CEO of Belfast-based Devenish Nutrition. Under his leadership, the agritech giant has transformed from a company focused on the Northern Ireland market to...
BUSINESS
The Press

Poly partners with Red Bull to drive performance and innovation on and off the racetrack

Poly Sponsors Red Bull Racing to Fuel Winning Communication and Collaboration Worldwide. SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, is partnering with the reigning FIA Formula One World Championship winning team Red Bull Racing, in a multi-year partnership as the team gears up for the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Press

CUSO Financial Continues Robust Growth, Announcing New Partnership with IC Federal Credit Union

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and FITCHBURG, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS), a subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) today announced a multi-year agreement with IC Federal Credit Union (IC) to support and grow its investment services program. Established in 1928, IC now operates seven branches throughout Massachusetts, serving more than 33,000 members with over $580 million in assets.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Press

Birdeye - Zoom

Birdeye Chosen by Zoom as Customer Experience Platform for Customer Insights. PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the #1 Customer Experience platform for enterprise businesses, today announced it was selected by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. for in-depth customer review insights.
ECONOMY
The Press

UtahRealEstate.com partners with SkySlope Forms to provide a best-in-class digital forms solution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, is launching its premier forms product, SkySlope Forms and digital signature product, SkySlope DigiSign, as a benefit to members of UtahRealEstate.com. UtahRealEstate.com ("URE") is the largest multiple listing service in Utah and one of the largest in the nation, serving approximately 96% of the REALTORSÒ in the state.
MLS
The Press

Rapidly Expanding Lender, Aureus Finance Group, Names New CIO & Head of Strategy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Finance Group has disrupted the investment lending space with its fast-paced expansion and acquisition of well-respected talent from across the financial landscape. Aureus has successfully built and recruited an executive team with the unique ability to combine a savvy business sense and smart risk management strategies – this, mixed with compassion for the borrower's goals, sets them apart in the private real estate lending industry. Taking shine to more service-focused methodology, Aureus takes its stand on "Bringing Back the Gold Standard" of business – where borrowers and brokers are met on their ground with concierge-style focus. As the new leading private lender for residential real estate investors and developers, Aureus' growth is more than significant.
ECONOMY
The Press

Poets&Quants for Undergrads™

Poets&Quants for Undergrads™ Names Best Undergraduate Business Schools for 2022 in Exclusive Rankings. OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the leading online publication for undergraduate business education news, has unveiled its sixth annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2022 rankings.
LIFESTYLE
