5 Things depressed people know all too well

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Depression is a common mental health condition that affects many people every day.

Depression affects how you feel, think and behave, and there are physical symptoms as well.

Symptoms of depression may include feeling overwhelmed by a sadness that persists throughout the day for 2 weeks or more, and often involves sleep and appetite changes.

Do you struggle with depression?

If so, do you have trouble describing it to other people? Do you ever feel like no matter what you say, they’ll just brush it off as a rough week or down period?

Whether you’re coping with depression yourself or wanting to learn more about its symptoms, these a few things depressed people know all too well can help further your understanding!

There’s a difference between laziness and depression.

DISCLAIMER: This video isn’t meant to diagnose, treat, or cure anyone. It is our best take on describing a complicated, personal mental illness, not a comprehensive analysis.

It is for informative purposes only, so if you or someone you know may be struggling, we urge you to seek professional help from a therapist or another trusted professional.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about how to win the battle against depression, and trying this daily routine to fight off depression.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)

