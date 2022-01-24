ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The global prevalence and ethnic heterogeneity of primary ciliary dyskinesia gene variants: a genetic database analysis.

physiciansweekly.com
 3 days ago

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a motile ciliopathy characterised by otosinopulmonary infections. Inheritance is commonly autosomal recessive, with extensive locus and allelic heterogeneity. The prevalence is uncertain. Most genetic studies have been done in North America or Europe. The aim of the study was to estimate the worldwide prevalence and ethnic...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analysis Reveals Genes Linked to Rare Respiratory Disease

The data analysis aimed to understand the global prevalence and genetic variance of PCD, a genetic condition that impacts the protective function of the respiratory system. PCD can lead to chronic health issues, such as chronic coughing and congestion, recurring respiratory and ear infections, and severe lung damage. Using information...
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Scientists Discover Gene Variant That Safeguards Humans Against Covid-19

Scientists at Karolinska Institutet identified a specific gene mutation that protects against severe COVID-19 infections in an international meta-analysis. By studying people of different ancestries, researchers pinpointed the variant, a feat they say emphasizes the importance of including people of different backgrounds in clinical trials. They reported their findings on...
SCIENCE
Cleveland Scene

A Genetic Analysis Hints at Why COVID-19 Can Mess With Smell

For many people, one of the fastest tip-offs that they have COVID-19 is the loss of taste or smell. Now researchers have pinpointed some genetic variants in people that may make it more likely that the coronavirus might rob them of these senses. A study of nearly 70,000 adults with...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Information#Genetics#African American#Ethnicity#Allelic Heterogeneity#Pcd#Latino#Non Finnish#European#East Asian#South Asian#Vus
Nature.com

Genetic data sharing and artificial intelligence in the era of personalized medicine based on a cross"sectional analysis of the Saudi human genome program

The success of the Saudi Human Genome Program (SHGP), one of the top ten genomic programs worldwide, is highly dependent on the Saudi population embracing the concept of participating in genetic testing. However, genetic data sharing and artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics are critical public issues in medical care and scientific research. The present study was aimed to examine the awareness, knowledge, and attitude of the Saudi society towards the SHGP, the sharing and privacy of genetic data resulting from the SHGP, and the role of AI in genetic data analysis and regulations. Results of a questionnaire survey with 804 respondents revealed moderate awareness and attitude towards the SHGP and minimal knowledge regarding its benefits and applications. Respondents demonstrated a low level of knowledge regarding the privacy of genetic data. A generally positive attitude was found towards the outcomes of the SHGP and genetic data sharing for medical and scientific research. The highest level of knowledge was detected regarding AI use in genetic data analysis and privacy regulation. We recommend that the SHGP's regulators launch awareness campaigns and educational programs to increase and improve public awareness and knowledge regarding the SHGP's benefits and applications. Furthermore, we propose a strategy for genetic data sharing which will facilitate genetic data sharing between institutions and advance Personalized Medicine in genetic diseases' diagnosis and treatment.
SCIENCE
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Lab Uses Global Database to Look for Any New COVID Variants

Bay Area health departments are on alert after two cases of the subvariant of omicron BA.2 were confirmed in the South Bay, and labs are taking a deeper dive into the research. The two cases in Santa Clara County were detected after virus samples from two patients with COVID were...
STANFORD, CA
geneticliteracyproject.org

Will parental vaccine hesitancy retard the embrace of life-saving newborn genetic screening and emerging gene therapy revolution?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In these days of the never-ending pandemic, other health problems continue to take a backseat. That’s especially true for the 7,000 or so rare diseases that collectively affect only one in ten people, while the number of COVID fatalities in the US nears the million mark.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

New method clusters genetic variants associated with BMI to identify varying effects on heart disease, possibly via inflammation

Image Caption: Heat map showing five clusters of genetic variants and their proportional association estimates with nine traits. Image Credit: Andrew J Grant (CC-BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Article Title: Noise-augmented directional clustering of genetic association data identifies distinct mechanisms underlying obesity. Author Countries: United Kingdom. Funding: AJG and SB are supported...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of gastric pre-cancerous and cancer lesions reveals cell lineage diversity and intratumoral heterogeneity

Single-cell transcriptomic profiles analysis has proposed new insights for understanding the behavior of human gastric cancer (GC). GC offers a unique model of intratumoral heterogeneity. However, the specific classes of cells involved in carcinogenetic passage, and the tumor microenvironment of stromal cells was poorly understood. We characterized the heterogeneous cell population of precancerous lesions and gastric cancer at the single-cell resolution by RNA sequencing. We identified 10 gastric cell subtypes and showed the intestinal and diffuse-type cancer were characterized by different cell population. We found that the intestinal and diffuse-type cancer cells have the differential metaplastic cell lineages: intestinal-type cancer cells differentiated along the intestinal metaplasia lineage while diffuse-type cancer cells resemble de novo pathway. We observed an enriched CCND1 mutation in premalignant disease state and discovered cancer-associated fibroblast cells harboring pro-stemness properties. In particular, tumor cells could be categorized into previously proposed molecular subtypes and harbored specific subtype of malignant cell with high expression level of epithelial-myofibroblast transition which was correlated with poor clinical prognosis. In addition to intratumoral heterogeneity, the analysis revealed different cellular lineages were responsible for potential carcinogenetic pathways. Single-cell transcriptomes analysis of gastric pre-cancerous lesions and cancer may provide insights for understanding GC cell behavior, suggesting potential targets for the diagnosis and treatment of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Six-year trend analysis of malaria prevalence at University of Gondar Specialized Referral Hospital, Northwest Ethiopia, from 2014 to 2019

Globally, malaria is the major public health disease caused by plasmodium species and transmitted by the bite of the female anopheles mosquito. Assessment of the trend of malaria prevalence is important in the control and prevention of the disease. Therefore, the objective of this study was to assess the six year trend of malaria prevalence at the University of Gondar Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, northwest Ethiopia, from 2014 to 2019. A retrospective laboratory registration logbook review study was conducted on the malaria blood film examination results at the University of Gondar Comprehensive Specialized Hospital. The data was collected by using a data extraction tool and entered into SPSS version 20 for analysis. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the socio-demographic characteristics of study participants and presented by graphs, tables and texts. The binary logistic regression was also used to test the association the trend of malaria prevalence and different factors like sex, age, year, and season. From a total of 17,500 malaria blood film examinations, 1341 (7.7%) were confirmed for malaria parasites. Of the confirmed malaria cases, 47.2%, 45.6% and 7.2% were P. vivax, P. falciparum and mixed infection, respectively. The proportion of P. vivax was the predominant species in the first three study years (2014"“2016) and P. falciparum became the predominant species in the last three study years (2017"“2019). The odds of malaria prevalence was lower by 68%, 60% and 69% in the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 compared to 2014, respectively. It was also 1.41 times higher in males than in females. Moreover, the odds of malaria prevalence were 1.60, 1.64, 2.45 and 1.82 times higher in the age group of"‰<"‰5, 5"“14, 15"“24 and 25"“54Â years old compared to the older age groups (>"‰54Â years old), respectively. Even there was a significant declining in prevalence trend; malaria is still a major public health problem. The study showed that there was high seasonal fluctuation from year to year. Moreover, males and the younger age groups were more affected than females and old age groups, respectively. Therefore, malaria prevention and control activities should be strengthened and require extra efforts by considering these variability.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

VAERS Data Confirm Myocarditis Risk After mRNA Vaccine

A review of adverse events data in the United States from late 2020 through the summer of 2021 confirms that adolescent males and young male adults have the highest risk for myocarditis linked to Covid-19 vaccination with either of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines—BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273—and that the risk is greatest after the second dose.
SCIENCE
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy