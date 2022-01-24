ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Spanish monarch's sister and husband break up after 25 years

westplainsdailyquill.net
 3 days ago

MADRID (AP) — The sister of Spain's King Felipe VI, Cristina de Borbón, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, are announcing the end of their marriage after nearly...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

King of Spain's Sister Separates From Husband

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish King Felipe VI's sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. "By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital relationship. Our...
E! News

Princess Cristina of Spain and Husband Break Up After His Alleged Affair

Watch: Swedish Royal Family: Scandals, Romance & More. After 24 years of marriage, Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin are splitting up. The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement to Spanish state-owned newswire EFE on Jan. 24. "By mutual agreement we have decided to...
WORLD
AFP

Puerto Rico statue of Spanish explorer toppled before king's visit

Puerto Rican authorities hastily reinstalled a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon that was toppled earlier Monday in the capital San Juan, just hours before a visit to the Caribbean island by Spain's King Felipe VI. "Some individuals approached the statue," located in a square in the historic center of San Juan, and "caused damage," according to a police report quoted by local media. He was visiting Puerto Rico, a US territory, to mark the 500th anniversary of San Juan's founding.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iñaki Urdangarin
AFP

Portugal's flourishing far right target Roma ahead of vote

Portugal's far-right Chega party has adopted a harsh line against the country's Roma population ahead of Sunday's snap election, accusing the community of welfare benefits abuse and crime. It was in Loures that Chega's leader, tough-talking former TV sports commentator Andre Ventura, first made a name for himself in 2017 by accusing the Roma of being "addicted" to welfare benefits and seeing themselves as "above the law".
IMMIGRATION
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Monarch#Aki#Spanish#Ap
clarionherald.org

Ascension’s ‘Bible in a Year’ presented in Spanish

In less than 30 minutes a day, Latinos worldwide can go through the entire Bible in 2022. That’s because Ascension Press’ popular podcast, “The Bible in a Year,” is now offered in Spanish with Dominican Father Sergio Serrano and Father Dempsey Rosales Acosta as hosts. “La...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
TravelNoire

Maria del Valle: The Black Woman Considered 'The Mother Of The Homeland' In Argentina

As we reported in June 2021, Black people in Argentina have been treated as an invisible minority for a very long time. Portrayed as the whitest country in Latin America, the saying “Aqui no hay negros”—There are no Blacks here—has been very popular among Argentine citizens. Ironically, the key person in the fight for independence of Argentina in the 19th century was María Remedios del Valle, a Black Argentine woman.
WORLD
westplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Strangers on a train in 'Compartment No. 6'

A train ride from Moscow to the arctic port city of Murmansk would not seem like the most likely setting for anything as warm as Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's “Compartment No. 6." This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Thai PM arrives in Saudi Arabia, easing diamond heist row

Thailand s prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the first high-level meeting since relations between the nations soured three decades ago over a sensational jewelry heist that led to a diplomatic row and string of mysterious killings.The official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to Riyadh signals the nations are seeking to thaw relations, long chilled by the 1989 scandal. Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the theft that became known as the Blue Diamond affair.While Prayuth's visit marked a major breakthrough, his discreet arrival hinted at lingering tension.A notably low-ranking official,...
ASIA
sciencealert.com

'Killer Lake' in Africa Looks Like Paradise, But It's Hiding a Deadly Secret

The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them. It was not the lava shooting from Mount Nyiragongo last May that spooked them, but the enormous concentrations of potentially...
AFRICA
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ to Launch In 42 Countries This Summer

Disney+ will launch in 42 countries and 11 territories this summer, the streamer announced Wednesday. Among the major new markets, the service will launch in South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. The full list of new countries Disney+ will launch this summer includes Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen. The 11 territories include Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena. No country-by-country launch dates, prices or subscription plans were revealed. Disney+, which debuted in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 19, 2019, has looked to global expansion to offset slowing subscriber numbers in North America. The streamer hit 118 million total global subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Dutch government eases lockdown despite soaring infections

Prime Minister Mark Rutte further eased the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, allowing bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year.But Rutte warned that the move wasn't without risks.“We are taking a big step today to unlock the Netherlands while the infections numbers are really going through the roof,” Rutte said Tuesday.The announcement wasn't all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors, with the opening hours limited to 10 p.m., while professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.Soccer clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Istanbul's snowed-in airport stirs back to life

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul was "gradually" resuming normal operations after a blizzard shut it down for a day, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday. "Flights have gradually begun returning to normal," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter. 
WORLD
AFP

Australian Open to allow 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash

Fans at the Australian Open can wear "Where is Peng Shuai?" "Hopefully people in China, in mainland China, will see thousands of people wearing those Peng Shuai T-shirts at the Australian Open grand final and they will know that she is still not safe," he told AFP.  "They will know that people all across the world are still speaking out for Peng Shuai."
TENNIS
The Independent

India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India s capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19.Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.President Ram Nath Kovind received salutes from the marching columns, which included a camel-mounted regiment with its mustachioed riders led by shiny brass bands with tubas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi government ministers and foreign...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy