Treasury yields pull back as investors shift focus to first Fed meeting of 2022, stocks extend swoon

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

Yields for U.S. government bonds pulled back to start the week Monday morning as global equities sold off and investors await an important two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve, the first of the young year, that is set to kick off on Tuesday.

Rising global tensions and heightened volatility in stocks domestically and abroad are likely anchoring yields lower.

What are yields doing?

  • The 10-year Treasury note yielded
  • TMUBMUSD10Y,
  • 1.727%
  • 1.717%, down from 1.747% on Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Yields fall as prices for bonds rise.
  • The 2-year Treasury note rate
  • TMUBMUSD02Y,
  • 0.975%
  • was at 0.983%, versus 0.993% to end last week.
  • The 30-year Treasury bond
  • , known as the long bond, was yielding 2.044%, down from 2.062% on Friday.

What’s driving the market?

Fed policy makers are likely to use a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a shift away from an easy-money stance this year, without taking policy action.

While members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee are likely to reaffirm investors’ expectations for an interest-rate increase in March, the first hike since December 2018, policy makers aren’t expected to tinker with policy rates, currently between 0% and 0.25%, for now or start shrinking their almost $8.9 trillion balance sheet until probably after June, following the end of their current bond buying program in March.

The FOMC, however, will set the tone for the coming months of prospective policy shifts, highlighting both the pace and intensity of tightening efforts to quell rising inflation pressures as global stocks buck lower.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast four rate increases in 2022, but see a risk for more rate rises due to the surge in inflation.

Against that backdrop, yields for government debt, which are seen as having priced in a more aggressive Fed, could see swings. The 10-year Treasury, for example, climbed more than 20 basis points last week to start the 2022, marking the biggest advance to a new year since 2009.

Meanwhile, the world seems awash with risks that might also be drawing haven demand and undercutting appetite for assets considered risky such as stocks.

Over the weekend, the U.S. State Department ordered the families of U.S. personnel to leave Ukraine, as concerns grow about a potential Russian invasion, with the U.S. threatening sanctions if Moscow invades its neighbor. And the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting its capital, Abu Dhabi, with Houthi rebels blamed for brewing conflict in the region.

: How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger market shock waves

Later in the session, investors will be watching an auction of $54 billion in 2-year notes at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, which could influence trading.

Economic reports released Monday showed that U.S. economy slowed in January as the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated supply delays and labor shortages. IHS Markit’s flash purchasing managers index for manufacturing fell to 55.0, a 15-month low, while the gauge for the services sector dropped to 50.9, an 18-month low.

What strategists are saying

  • “Everyone is out with their Fed predictions, both in 2022 strategy pieces and ahead of the meeting this week. Most though are ‘all else equal’ analysis in response to the current high levels of inflation but we know historically there is always an equal and opposite reaction, for every action, as one of Newton’s laws say,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, in a Monday research note. “So bottom line and my 2 cent prediction, I think after ending [quantitative easing] and getting 50-75 bps of rate increases under their belt, the Fed will then see the economic and market reactions, and where the yield curve lies. Then, if the curve has flattened, they’ll start [quantitative tightening] in an attempt to steepen it. If the curve still steepens because the market doesn’t think they are tightening enough, they’ll do more hikes,” he wrote.

MarketWatch

D-Orbit to go public through $1.28 billion merger deal with SPAC Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Italy-based D-Orbit SpA is set to go public, as it announced Thursday an agreement to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Breeze Holdings Acquisition Co. in a deal valuing the space logistics and transportation company at $1.28 billion. The deal is expected to deliver $185 million in cash proceeds at the closing, which is expected to occur in the second or third quarter of 2022. After closing, the company will continued to be led by D-Orbit by its founders, Chief Executive Luca Rossettini and Chief Commercial Officer Renato Panesi. Breeze and D-Orbit said they are partnering with The Charles F. Bolden Group to help facilitate the next phase of D-Orbit's growth. Breeze's stock, which rose 2.9% in premarket trading, has gained 0.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has lost 4.4%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Southwest swings to first adjusted profit in two years and beats expectations, stock gains

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier swung to the first adjusted quarterly profit in two years that topped forecasts, amid strong leisure travel demand. Net income was $68 million, or 11 cents a share, after a loss of $908 million, or $1.54 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 14 cents, compared with last year's loss of $1.29 and above the FactSet consensus of $7 cents. Revenue jumped 150.9% to $5.05 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $4.97 billion. Load factor rose...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Odds of five 2022 rate hikes by Federal Reserve rise to almost 33%

The chances of the Federal Reserve delivering five 25-basis-point rate hikes by year-end have risen to nearly 33% on Thursday from 22% Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The odds, which are derived from fed funds futures, imply that the central bank's main policy rate target will reach 1.25% to 1.5% by December, versus the current level between zero and 0.25%. The shift comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that 2022 is the year that policy makers will "move steadily away" from an easy policy stance. Investors are adjusting to the likelihood of a series of rate increases this year, by sending the 1-and 2-year Treasury yields higher by 15 and 10 basis points to almost 0.74% and 1.17%, respectively, while the U.S. Dollar Index is trading around its highest level since 2020.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Co-CIO at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater on how much deeper the S&P 500 would need to dive to get the Fed’s attention

U.S. stocks are moving higher, as investors continue to chew over the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday. Some saw rather hazy guidance from Chairman Jerome Powell, who said he was “of a mind” to hike interest rates in March, but made no commitment. Then he also hinted at a rate hike at each coming meeting, if needed. Clear as mud?
STOCKS
