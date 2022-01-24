ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Impact of emphysema on the prognosis of Mycobacterium avium complex pulmonary disease.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 3 days ago

By Naoki Takasaka,Yusuke Hosaka,Taiki Fukuda,Kyota Shinfuku,Kentaro Chida,Shun Shibata,Ayako Kojima,Tsukasa Hasegawa,Masami Yamada,Yumie Yamanaka,Aya Seki,Yoshitaka Seki,Takeo Ishikawa,Kazuyoshi Kuwano. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major comorbid disease of Mycobacterium avium complex pulmonary disease (MAC-PD). Emphysema is one of the main pathological findings in COPD, a risk factor for chronic pulmonary...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Residential radon and characteristics of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

It is not known whether residential radon exposure may be linked to the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and/or have an influence on the functional characteristics or exacerbations of COPD. The aim of this study was therefore to ascertain whether there might be an association between residential radon concentrations and certain characteristics of COPD. We analyzed COPD cases drawn from a case"“control study conducted in an area of high radon exposure. Data were collected on spirometric pulmonary function variables, hospital admissions, and smoking. Radon measurements were taken using alpha-track-type CR-39 detectors individually placed in patients' homes. All statistical analyses were performed using the IBM SPSS v22 computer software program. The study included 189 COPD cases (79.4% men; median age 64Â years). The median radon concentration was 157Â Bq/m3. No differences were found between radon concentration and sex, age or severity of breathing obstruction as measured by FEV1%. It should be noted, however, that 48.1% of patients with FEV1%"‰<"‰50 had radon concentrations below 100Â Bq/m3, as compared to 35.6% with the same severity of obstruction who had over 300Â Bq/m3. COPD cases with radon concentrations higher than"‰>"‰600Â Bq/m3 exhibited no different characteristics in lung function. Exposure to radon does not appear to have an influence on the clinical characteristics of smokers and ex-smokers with COPD. As exposure to residential radon increases, there is no trend towards a worsening of FEV1%. Further studies are thus needed to analyze this possible association in never-smokers with COPD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Baricitinib 2 mg Extended Safety Study in Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, it was determined that in the European Union and Japan, baricitinib, a selective Janus kinase 1/Janus kinase 2 inhibitor, was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults for systemic therapy. Researchers wanted to assess the safety of baricitinib 2 mg in an Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Nerve pathology and neuropathic pain after whiplash injury: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

There is no clear understanding of the mechanisms causing persistent pain in patients with whiplash-associated disorder (WAD). The aim of this systematic review was to assess the evidence for nerve pathology and neuropathic pain in patients with WAD. EMBASE, PubMed, CINAHL (EBSCO), and MEDLINE were searched from inception to September 1, 2020. Study quality and risk of bias were assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment Scales. Fifty-four studies reporting on 390,644 patients and 918 controls were included. Clinical questionnaires suggested symptoms of predominant neuropathic characteristic in 34% of patients (range 25%-75%). The mean prevalence of nerve pathology detected with neurological examination was 13% (0%-100%) and 32% (10%-100%) with electrodiagnostic testing. Patients independent of WAD severity (Quebec Task Force grades I-IV) demonstrated significantly impaired sensory detection thresholds of the index finger compared with controls, including mechanical (SMD 0.65 [0.30; 1.00] P < 0.005), current (SMD 0.82 [0.25; 1.39] P = 0.0165), cold (SMD -0.43 [-0.73; -0.13] P = 0.0204), and warm detection (SMD 0.84 [0.25; 1.42] P = 0.0200). Patients with WAD had significantly heightened nerve mechanosensitivity compared with controls on median nerve pressure pain thresholds (SMD -1.10 [-1.50; -0.70], P < 0.0001) and neurodynamic tests (SMD 1.68 [0.92; 2.44], P = 0.0004). Similar sensory dysfunction and nerve mechanosensitivity was seen in WAD grade II, which contradicts its traditional definition of absent nerve involvement. Our findings strongly suggest a subset of patients with WAD demonstrate signs of peripheral nerve pathology and neuropathic pain. Although there was heterogeneity among some studies, typical WAD classifications may need to be reconsidered and include detailed clinical assessments for nerve integrity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The impact of pulmonary function tests on early postoperative complications in open lung resection surgery: an observational cohort study

We investigated whether pulmonary function tests (PFTs) can predict pulmonary complications and if they are, to find new cutoff values in current open lung resection surgery. In this observational study, patients underwent open lung resection surgery at a tertiary hospital were analyzed (n"‰="‰1544). Various PFTs were tested by area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUCROC) to predict pulmonary complications until 30Â days postoperatively. In results, PFTs were generally not effective to predict pulmonary complications (AUCROC: 0.58"“0.66). Therefore, we could not determine new cutoff values, and used previously reported cutoffs for post-hoc analysis [predicted postoperative forced expiratory volume in one second (ppoFEV1)"‰<"‰40%, predicted postoperative diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide (ppoDLCO)"‰<"‰40%]. In multivariable analysis, old age, male sex, current smoker, intraoperative transfusion and use of inotropes were independent risk factors for pulmonary complications (model 1: AUCROC 0.737). Addition of ppoFEV1 or ppoDLCO"‰<"‰40% to model 1 did not significantly increase predictive capability (model 2: AUCROC 0.751, P"‰="‰0.065). In propensity score-matched subgroups, patients with ppoFEV1 or ppoDLCO"‰<"‰40% showed higher rates of pulmonary complications [13% (21/160) vs. 24% (38/160), P"‰="‰0.014], but no difference in in-hospital mortality [3% (8/241) vs. 6% (14/241), P"‰="‰0.210] or mean survival duration [61 (95% CI 57"“66) vs. 65 (95% CI 60"“70) months, P"‰="‰0.830] compared to patients with both"‰>"‰40%. In conclusion, PFTs themselves were not effective predictors of pulmonary complications. Decision to proceed with surgical resection of lung cancer should be made on an individual basis considering other risk factors and the patient's goals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emphysema#Disease#Prognosis#Tokyo#Mac Pd#The Jikei Daisan Hospital#Cox#Elsevier Ltd#Naoki Takasaka Division
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
physiciansweekly.com

Severity stages of obesity-related breathing disorders – a cross-sectional cohort study.

There is a general underappreciation of the spectrum of obesity-related breathing disorders and their consequences. We therefore compared characteristics of obese patients with eucapnic obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), OSA with obesity-related sleep hypoventilation (ORSH) or obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS) to identify the major determinants of hypoventilation. In this prospective, diagnostic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Antimyeloperoxidase Antibodies–Associated Vasculitis Relapse Linked to Smoking

For a study, it was determined that antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated small-vessel vasculitis, several investigations found indicators of relapse. However, the function of smoking as a relapse risk factor was yet to be determined. As a result, researchers wanted to see if smoking history is a dose-dependent independent risk factor for recurrence of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated small-vessel vasculitis. A total of 122 patients with granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) from 9 nephrology clinics were included in this multicenter retrospective cohort research. Multivariate Cox proportional hazards models with clinically relevant covariates were used to investigate the dose-response associations between cigarette smoking and outcomes. The period from remission to the first recurrence was the primary outcome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Reduced intensity hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for myelofibrosis in accelerated-phase.

By Nico Gagelmann,Christine Wolschke,Rachel B Salit,Thomas Schroeder,Markus Ditschkowski,Victoria Panagiota,Bruno Cassinat,Felicitas Thol,Anita Badbaran,Marie Robin,Hans Christian Reinhardt,Francis Ayuk,Michael Heuser,Bart L Scott,Nicolaus Kröger. Accelerated-phase (AP) myelofibrosis, currently defined by circulating blasts 10-19%, usually confers very high risk for progression and poor outcome. The outcome of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for AP myelofibrosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to assess the impact of nonpharmaceutical interventions on the second wave of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic across the world

In the present paper, we aimed to determine the influence of various non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) enforced during the first wave of COVID-19 across countries on the spreading rate of COVID-19 during the second wave. For this purpose, we took into account national-level climatic, environmental, clinical, health, economic, pollution, social, and demographic factors. We estimated the growth of the first and second wave across countries by fitting a logistic model to daily-reported case numbers, up to the first and second epidemic peaks. We estimated the basic and effective (second wave) reproduction numbers across countries. Next, we used a random forest algorithm to study the association between the growth rate of the second wave and NPIs as well as pre-existing country-specific characteristics. Lastly, we compared the growth rate of the first and second waves of COVID-19. The top three factors associated with the growth of the second wave were body mass index, the number of days that the government sets restrictions on requiring facial coverings outside the home at all times, and restrictions on gatherings of 10 people or less. Artificial intelligence techniques can help scholars as well as decision and policy-makers estimate the effectiveness of public health policies, and implement "smart" interventions, which are as efficacious as stringent ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Can a Simple Blood Test Predict Prognosis in Intracerebral Hemorrhage?

The study covered in this summary was published in Research Square as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Higher levels of red cell distribution width (RDW), neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (NLR), neutrophil count, and platelet count are associated with increased severity and mortality in patients with intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Deficiency of Axl aggravates pulmonary arterial hypertension via BMPR2

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02531-1, published online 24 Aug 2021. In the original version of the Article, Fig. 4a mistakenly included a surplus lane in the Pan-actin loading control western blot. This has now been corrected, displaying 14 lanes across the panel. In addition, the upper and lower part of...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Patient volume and clinical outcome after pancreatic cancer resection: A contemporary systematic review and meta-analysis.

Pancreatic cancer remains a highly fatal disease with a 5-year overall survival of less than 10%. In seeking to improve clinical outcomes, there is ongoing debate about the weight that should be given to patient volume in centralization models. The aim of this systematic review is to examine the relationship between patient volume and clinical outcome after pancreatic resection for cancer in the contemporary literature.
CANCER
Nature.com

The histone methyltransferase DOT1L is a new epigenetic regulator of pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive interstitial lung disease with increasing occurrence, high death rates, and unfavorable treatment regimens. The pathogenesis underlying IPF is complex and the epigenetic contributions to IPF are largely unknown. Recent studies have shown that DOT1L (Disruptor of telomeric silencing-1 like), a histone H3K79 methyltransferase, contributes to fibrosis response, but its role in IPF remains unclear. DOT1L, H3K79me3, and the profibrotic proteins levels were upregulated in the pulmonary fibrosis models both in vivo and in vitro. Lentivirus-mediated DOT1L knockdown or DOT1L-specific inhibitor EPZ5676 alleviated the pathogenesis of bleomycin-induced mouse pulmonary fibrosis. Furthermore, heterozygous DOT1L-deficient mice (Dot1l+/âˆ’) showed less sensitive to pulmonary fibrosis, as shown by decreased lung fibrosis phenotypes in vivo. Mechanically, DOT1L regulated TGF-Î²1-induced fibroblasts fibrosis by increasing enrichments of H3K79me3 on the promoter of Jag1 gene (encoding the Notch ligand Jagged1), enhancing the expression of Jagged1, which in turn stimulated exuberant Notch signaling and actuated the fibrosis response. In conclusion, our study confirmed DOT1L to be an epigenetic modifier in the pathogenesis of lung fibrosis, revealed a counterbalancing mechanism governing Jag1 transcription by modulating H3K79 trimethylation at the Jag1 promoter, activating the Notch signaling, and affecting the expression of profibrotic proteins to accelerate the lung fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Discovery of Pyrazolo[1,5-a]pyrazin-4-ones as Potent and Brain Penetrant GluN2A-Selective Positive Allosteric Modulators Reducing AMPA Receptor Binding Activity.

By Fumie Sakurai,Takafumi Yukawa,Asato Kina,Masataka Murakami,Kazuaki Takami,Sachie Morimoto,Masaki Seto,Makoto Kamata,Tohru Yamashita,Kosuke Nakashima,Naohiro Narita,Ezio Bettini,Annarosa Ugolini,Mauro Corsi,Tomoaki Hasui. N-Methyl-d-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) are members of the ionotropic glutamate receptor family and play a crucial role in learning and memory by regulating synaptic plasticity. Activation of NMDARs containing GluN2A, one of the NMDAR...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy