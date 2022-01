Since the holidays, the airlines have been hit hard by flight cancellations, with many flights being canceled due to weather. Although wintry weather might not affect the Orlando area or Disney World directly, it can affect those traveling from certain areas of the U.S. to and from the resort. And today, if you’re coming from or heading to the East Coast, you’ll want to make sure you check your flight status ASAP because many flights are getting canceled due to weather.

