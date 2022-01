The United Arab Emirates has banned flying of recreational drones after three people were killed in an attack on an oil facility.Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting the Saudi-led military coalition that runs the UAE, claimed an assault on both the facility and a major airport in the capital of Abu Dhabi.It is the first time that the UAE has acknowledged such attacks.The UAE said the Houthis targeted the country with bomb-laden drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, adding the country had intercepted some of the projectiles.In response to the strike, the Saudi-led coalition has escalated attacks on the rebel-held...

