Xbox fans might need to clear up some space. Dying Light 2 is less than three weeks from release and certain console players might want to free up the necessary storage for the new entry to the Techland series. While those picking up the game for the PS5 won’t need too much room on their SSD, those with an Xbox could be in trouble. According to a new leak, Dying Light 2 on the PlayStation 5 will come in at 32.5 GB–not too terrible for an open-world game. PC players can expect to allot 60 GB, but Xbox players will need 72 GB, over twice the size of the PS5 version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO