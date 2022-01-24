ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Employee Decorated His Cubicle, and Created an Elaborate "Rustic Cabin"

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of customizing their Zoom backgrounds, returning office workers may want to deck out their cubicles. Like THIS guy:. A guy named Lucas Mundt recently got a job at a company called Simple Modern, and...

wfxb.com

Man Goes Above and Beyond to Decorate His Cubicle

A man recently got a new job and asked his boss if he could decorate his cubicle. The boss gave the okay and he went to work! He made the whole thing look like a “rustic cabin,” including a faux wood finish on the floor and walls, stuffed animal heads, a fake fireplace, and a decal of an open window with a peaceful lakeside view. The CEO of the company was so impressed that he documented the design on twitter…posted a “tour” of the cubicle and then gave every employee a “workspace personalization and decoration budget.”
Office Cubicle Surprise Renovation

After an extended period working from home during the pandemic, some workers are beginning to return to the workplace and saying goodbye to their home offices. One employee took their return to the office extra serious this year, opting for a complete makeover of his cubicle to make things feel more homey. The changes to the workspace were documented by Mike Beckham, the CEO of Simple Modern. Beckham tweeted: “Recently one of our newest team members asked if he could decorate his cubical. When I said yes, I wasn’t expecting this…”
Man transforms cubicle into a log cabin

CHICAGO – Family photos, a plant, or maybe even a favorite mug: Those tend to be some of the items people use to make their workspace feel a bit more like home. But there are some people who go all out and transform their entire workspace into a rustic log cabin!
The Coolest Cubicle Ever Now Exists

A man recently started a new job and asked his boss if he could decorate his new cubicle. He was given the ok by the boss, so he went all out! The man decorated his cubicle like a log cabin! Walls and all were covered in wood. There’s wood flooring and even a fire place! It’s quite impressive! Check out the video of the cubicle posted below! We have more on this story and more in today’s Other News!
He couldn’t go to the cabin, so he brought the cabin to his cubicle

It took a little work to get viral cubicle-decorator Lucas Mundt on the phone. On Monday, he was taking a half-day to help a friend fix his laminate floor. Tuesday, I caught him in the middle of an officewide Pop-A-Shot basketball tournament. His employer, the Oklahoma water bottle-maker Simple Modern, was getting rid of the arcade-style hoops game, and “glorious prizes and accolades” were on the line, Mundt said. (CEO Mike Beckham was eliminated in the first round, I heard from a source.)
Most Epic Cubicle Renovation…EVER

I cannot applaud this dude enough. Look, our workspace is never boring. Music, blinking lights, HUGE window looking down into Dilworth, computer graphics, etc. Plus, we’re always talking with you guys, so each day is a new adventure. That being said, I remember walking through our deserted office during the pandemic and seeing just a sea of generic, bland, windowless, white, empty cubicles. My thought was, “Man, NO WAY could I face each day in one of these.” Apparently, Mike Beckham, the CEO of Simple Modern recognized how dreary this existence could be. As his employees started returning to the office, one of his employees asked if he could decorate his cubicle. “Sure!” How. Cool. Is. This? The dude turned his cube into a rustic cabin! Faux wood floors, faux taxidermy on the walls, a faux fireplace, and even a fake lakeside view has replaced the plain and generic that was there before it.
