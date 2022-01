Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice are among the most-nominated artists at the upcoming BandLab NME Awards 2022. The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker will contest for Best Solo Act In The World, Best Music Film for 'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry' and Best Music Video for 'Happier Than Ever' at the upcoming ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

