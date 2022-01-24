ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The colorful lives of rainbow smelt

By Riley Harris, KELT
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce fishing for rainbow smelt has been a winter staple for generations of Mainers. The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) is excited to welcome Dr. Danielle Frechette, a biologist at the Maine Department of Marine Resources, to speak about the colorful lives of rainbow smelt on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6...

KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
Atlas Obscura

Eating the Red Soil of Rainbow Island

In December of 2017, the Iranian-American cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij tasted سوراغ (romanized: sooragh) for the first time in Evaz, a small inland town in the south of Iran. Halimeh Jonaybi, a local woman and talented cook, made the sooragh from scratch in her backyard under the shade of an old wild palm tree. Batmanglij remembers the salty, fishy taste of the sooragh, which had been pickled and preserved in a clay jar. Sooragh is a deep crimson sauce with a particular minerality that is native to the Hormozgan region, specifically to Hormuz, a 16-square-mile, teardrop-shaped island in the Persian gulf just five miles from the Iranian coast. The sauce’s main ingredient is گِلَک (romanized: gelak), or the edible red earth, a soil on Hormuz’s surface.
RECIPES
grmag.com

Pop of color

Home is where we make our most precious memories, but your home’s aesthetic could be keeping you from remembering them long-term. Neutral spaces have become a huge design trend in recent years, but did you know there’s scientific proof that color helps us store and process memories more effectively than colorless scenes?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Midcoast Matters Episode 4: Sheepscot Valley

Midcoast Conservancy is pleased to announce the fourth episode of “Midcoast Matters” — a six-part television series focusing on the people, places, and natural wonders of Midcoast Maine. The fourth episode will focus on the lands, waters, and communities of the Sheepscot Valley. Join Midcoast Conservancy executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Snow fun ... for families and soloists

“Winter is going to be a season of flip-flop conditions with notable polar coaster swings in temperatures!” So saith this year’s Farmer’s Almanac website. It was the “polar coaster” bit that got my attention. Break out the sleds, saucers, snowshoes, skis ... and Yak Traxx...
LIFESTYLE
Steller’s sea-eagle in the Boothbay region

From Jeff and Allison Wells’ “A Bird’s Tale” column: “In the time since we wrote about the Steller’s sea-eagle that had appeared in and around Five Islands a few weeks ago, most readers will probably be aware that the bird had moved over to Boothbay Harbor where it has been attracting hundreds of people eager to see it or photograph it. The extreme rarity of the bird, which hails from Siberia (more background in our previous column, “A ‘Steller’ Bird”), is why so many bird enthusiasts are willing to travel even from across the U.S. for a chance to see it and count it on their life list. The amazing rarity of the bird and the large crowds of birders gathered to get a glimpse of it have meanwhile made it an event worthy of stories in many media outlets, from the state to the national level. And of course, the news stories increase the number of people who are curious and have made the trip to Boothbay to try to see it themselves.”
BOOTHBAY, ME
A “Magnificent” Visitor

The Steller’s sea-eagle has certainly been a preoccupation of many over the recent weeks since it first made its appearance here in Maine. The odd, special, and unusual always capture the attention of humans in any context—bird enthusiasts are no different. That was why a couple from Matinicus...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

Smelt ice fishing season begins in Bowdoinham

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — The smelt ice fishing season began in Bowdoinham this weekend, continuing a tradition for both fishers and leisure seekers alike. "I actually grew up smelting with my dad," said Kimberly Curless, a Raymond resident who has been going to Jim's for over ten years. "It's pretty nostalgic for me. So it's nice to be able to carry on that tradition with my husband."
BOWDOINHAM, ME
Stellar bird making rare appearance in Boothbay region

People are traveling hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of miles to the Boothbay region to see one of the world’s rarest birds. National Geographic reports there are about 4,000 Steller’s sea eagles in the world. The bird has an eight-foot wingspan and weighs about 20 pounds. The bird is typically found in Siberia, but also has regular sightings in Japan, China and Korea.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Wow, it’s winter

It’s not my way to state the obvious, but I was beginning to think that we might escape an almost snow-less January. However, the overnight three to four inches of the fluffy stuff on Monday-Tuesday seems to be Mother Nature’s way of preparing us for the forecast of a possible whopper of a storm on Saturday. Hope you have your shovels, roof rakes, scrapers and other winter battle gear ready. Yes, the season I/we love to groan about is upon us. My home heating oil supply went down quicker than normal (remember to get yours filled) this month due to the Arctic blasts, but I still prefer bare decks, driveways and roads to wandering out into questionable footing and traction.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Maine tourism businesses predicting strong winter and spring but staffing shortages, pandemic still challenges

The Maine Tourism Association (MTA) recently polled its members about business over the holidays and what they are predicting for winter and spring business. According to Tony Cameron, chief executive officer, 32% of members responding to the survey stated that business through December’s holiday season was better than a normal year like 2019, while 19% said business was normal. Some 26% said business was worse than that of past holiday periods. The number of respondents who said that COVID variants affected their holiday business was split almost evenly with 49% saying yes and 51% saying no.
MAINE STATE
TheConversationAU

Some endangered species can no longer survive in the wild. So should we alter their genes?

Around the world, populations of many beloved species are declining at increasing rates. According to one grim projection, as many as 40% of the world’s species may be extinct by 2050. Alarmingly, many of these declines are caused by threats for which few solutions exist. Numerous species now depend on conservation breeding programs for their survival. But these programs typically do not encourage species to adapt and survive in the wild alongside intractable threats such as climate change and disease. This means some species can no longer exist in the wild, which causes major downstream effects on the ecosystem. Consider, for example,...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

When two ecosystems collided, ichthyosaurs re-evolved the ability to consume large prey

The land contact between North and South America has long been a fountain of research. The Isthmus of Panama — the narrow strip of land between the two continents — fully emerged about 3.5 million years ago. It allowed contact between terrestrial North and South American mammals, and resulted in wide-scale invasions of placental mammals into South America and the ultimate extinction of most southern marsupials. In the late Jurassic, 150 million years ago, Earth was emerging from a relatively cool period, the supercontinent Pangea was breaking up, and a spike in extinction intensity rippled across the ecosystems. During the...
WILDLIFE
Starting anew in 2022: ‘Seasonal Conversation Circle’

The Inn Along the Way is hosting a “Seasonal Conversation Circle” series. The second of three, in our season of sharing challenging conversations, will focus on participants’ plans, hopes and resolutions for 2022 as we all start anew. For the safety of all, this will be a Zoom-only gathering on Sunday, Jan. 30 beginning at 3 p.m.
ZOOM
Daily Montanan

When in Earth’s history did Yellowstone National Park begin?

What were the major events have shaped the Earth and its environment, and when did these events takes place? When did the major volcanic events in Yellowstone take place within the sequence of Earth’s major events? Geologic research has made significant progress to answer these questions, and future discoveries will further refine the fascinating story. […] The post When in Earth’s history did Yellowstone National Park begin? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
The Independent

£11.7m funding for projects to restore bogs, rivers and rare mussels

Projects to restore lowland bogs, river, estuary and coastal habitat and rare freshwater pearl mussels are receiving a share of more than £11 million EU funding.The three schemes over the next five years in protected areas in the North East and Scottish Borders Cumbria and South Yorkshire are aimed at tackling the nature and climate crises, government conservation agency Natural England said.A project in north-east England and the Scottish borders will receive £5.8 million to improve the condition of more than 49,000 hectares (120,000 acres) of habitat and water quality in the River Tweed catchment and estuary and the...
PETS
January 2022 Market Update!

Strong demand for single-family homes in Maine persisted for the full sales year of 2021. Statistics shared by Maine Listings indicated the statewide median sales price (MSP) reached $299,000 last year, showing an increase of 16.8 percent with the number of sales increasing 2.41 percent. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

