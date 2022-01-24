RightOfTheDot Premium Online Digital Asset Auction Now Open for Submissions

Monte Cahn (left) - president & CEO of RightOfTheDot (Photo: Business Wire)

RightOfTheDot, LLC (ROTD.com), the leading Internet domain name sales, brokerage, auction, consulting and advisement firm in the domain industry, led by world renown serial entrepreneur Monte Cahn is pleased to announce yet another live online digital asset auction featuring some of the most desirable premium domain names and NFTs available anywhere.

RightOfTheDot and Monte Cahn have a long history producing record-breaking domain name sales and auctions in live and online venues all over the world. Past auction sales include: SLOTS.COM $5.5 million, AUTOS.COM $2.2 million, COMPUTER.COM $2.1 million, SENIORS.COM $1.8 million, DATING.COM $1.75 million, AUCTION.COM $1.7 million, CAMERAS.COM $1.5 million, SUPER.COM $1.2 million, GREAT.COM $900k, OL.COM $900k, LEADS.COM $435k, SINGLE.COM $290k, HOMECARE.COM $350k, WINE.CLUB $140k and more than $560 million in sales since 1997.

On February 24, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM EST, RightOfTheDot, will host an online auction at rotd.hibid.com, hundreds of premium domain names and NFTs will be available.

Domain name registrants and NFT owners interested in submitting digital assets for inclusion in this premium auction may do so at: auctions.rotd.com. Deadline for submissions is February 17, 2022.

To bid on a name, you will need to sign up for a bidding account here: rotd.hibid.com.

“We’re ready to kick off the new year with another world-class digital asset auction.” said Monte Cahn, President/Director RightOfTheDot, LLC. “These premium digital asset auctions present a unique opportunity for business owners, end users, and investors to obtain some of the very best, one-of-a-kind digital assets available anywhere! Our auctions help the entire industry by raising the value of all domain names and digital assets through sales and appreciation of these assets over time. With our recent new venture DOT HIP HOP, LLC to operate the top level domain extension .hiphop, you may also see some .hiphop premium reserve names as well as some other premium TLDs.”

About RightOfTheDot:

Led by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is an accredited and licensed business & digital asset auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in premium domain names, digital assets and NFT auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains and digital real estate. RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services involving same or similar digital assets, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than 1000 live and online auctions and more than $560 MM in domain names, digital real estate, and asset sales since 1997.

