Burkina Faso's President Kabore taken by mutinous soldiers after battle at palace

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is being held by mutinous soldiers, two of the rebellious soldiers told The Associated Press by phone early Monday. They did not say where Kabore is being held, but said he is in a safe...

