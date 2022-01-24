Shooters Radio: WWF Royal Rumble 1992 deep dive

We did a live commentary of the 1992 Royal Rumble match in 2016 – the greatest Rumble match of all-time in our esteemed opinions – but this week, we’re taking a deep dive into the whole show on episode 315...
The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday.
A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
From the earliest gaming iterations of the metaverse, brands have always had a place in virtual spaces. Now, though, with the rise of the blockchain and consumer technology improvements, an interoperable and persistent virtual world lies on the horizon. But what do we need to do to ensure that the promise and potential of the metaverse is not adulterated and diluted, and that creators and users buy into web3.0 in a way that benefits the entire ecosystem?
Mal and Joanna are insulted on our behalf and will beseech you to listen to their latest deep dive of The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 (06:24). They discuss the much discussed gang of cyber youths and their colorful bikes (38:19). Later, Ben Lindbergh brings us a lore lesson on the infamous Pyke Syndicate (85:28) and Jomi is brought in to answer your mailbag questions.
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
This is a shortened trading week due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday but that doesn’t mean it’s not filled with plenty to keep traders busy. Fourth quarter earnings season heats up with about 100 companies expected to report. Among them will be many of the regional banks, but there will also be other large cap companies reporting that investors should be watching.
Neil Young made good on his vow to have his music removed from Spotify after demanding the streaming service choose between him and Joe Rogan, the controversial podcaster accused of spreading disinformation. "We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify," the service said, "but hope to welcome him back soon."
Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on.
Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times.
At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday mocked podcaster Joe Rogan for his hot take on the term “Black.”. Rogan, during a podcast episode this week with controversial professor Jordan Peterson, said that “unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird.”
Once again, Zendaya is serving up looks on a silver platter. Whether she’s rocking a fabulous outfit on the red carpet or radiating in a full beat (or natural beat), the Spider-Man: No Way Home star always brings her A-game. This latest Instagram post is no different. Yesterday, the...
“The Royal Treatment” was the most-watched English-language movie on Netflix over the past week, with viewers spending 42.49 million hours watching the romantic comedy in its first four days of release, according to figures released Tuesday by the streaming service. The romantic thriller “Brazen” dropped one spot to second...
Mal and Joanna return to the Sarlacc pit to give there deep dive into Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett (05:50). They take on the “stoic” archetype and examine how both Boba and Fennec can occupy that roll (32:32). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about the history behind Boba’s famed ship (97:10). They also speculate with Jomi, who may return for the finale (1:50:10), before offering a heartfelt farewell to producer TD.
Comments / 0