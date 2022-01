In January 2022, we find ourselves two years into the decisive decade for our climate. It’s the decade in which we need to see unprecedented changes across the globe – you could call it the “great break-up from fossil fuels”. To prevent the worst climate catastrophes, within the next eight years we need the world to break off its love affair with fossil fuels. We also need the world to break free from its profit-driven habit of ecological destruction. And when we say the world, we actually mean, first and foremost, the wealthiest world leaders – the biggest polluters –...

