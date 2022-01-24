15 Items Wrestling Fans Need For The Royal Rumble

For the first time since Super Bowl I in 1967, two broadcast networks will simulcast a professional football game.
On Saturday April 16, NBC and Fox will both air the inaugural game from the new United States Football League, a new spring league launched and controlled by Fox Sports. The game, which will originate from Birmingham, Alabama, will see the New Jersey Generals take on Birmingham Stallions, with Fox to produce the game itself, and NBC producing the pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows.
The last time two broadcasters carried the same game was Super Bowl I in 1967 between the Green Bay...
Comments / 0