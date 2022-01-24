ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

15 Items Wrestling Fans Need For The Royal Rumble

By dmcdonald
995qyk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE Royal Rumble: The official card

Less than a week to go until the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 dispute, the first Big Four event of the new year and above all one of the most famous and loved ones by fans around the world. A real date circled in red in the personal calendar of every fan of the discipline, with the inevitable expectation of knowing who will be able to prevail among the sixty athletes who aim to earn a place of honor at WrestleMania.
WWE
d1softballnews.com

Ultra Rumble announced, it is a battle royale – Nerd4.life

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble it’s a battle royale based on the popular manga and anime series, loved all over the world. Publisher Bandai Namco has it announced from the pages of a Japanese magazine, where unfortunately the details are scarce. My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is in development...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Rumble#Combat#Beasley Media Group
995qyk.com

Dustin Lynch Announces Fifth Album ‘Blue In The Sky’

Dustin Lynch announced his fifth studio album live on ABC’s Good Morning America yesterday (1/19). Blue In The Sky will be released on February 11. Dustin said, “This has been a fun secret to keep! Get ready for a collection of songs that are going to make you feel good and want to mix a drink and party with your friends. I’m excited for everyone to hear Blue In The Sky.”
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star And Others React To Montez Ford Spot On RAW

Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he held a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.
WWE
995qyk.com

13 Wayne Gretzky Items To Celebrate One Of The Greatest NHL Players Of All Time

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
NHL
411mania.com

WWE News: Cricket Fan Zone at Royal Rumble, Dirty Dogs Tease NXT 2.0 Appearance, Royal Rumble By The Numbers

– WWE.com has announced that fans of the WWE Universe will be able to enjoy the Cricket Fan Zone at the Royal Rumble this weekend. You can check out that announcement here:. WWE Universe! For those of you gearing up for Royal Rumble, here’s one thing you won’t want to miss! Stop by the Cricket Fan Zone to play games for the chance to win WWE merchandise, explore archival memorabilia up close, and more!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

Wrestling Observer Live: GCW PPV, Royal Rumble, Nick Wayne, tons more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including the GCW PPV from Sunday night, Nick Wayne, The Royal Rumble line-up thus far, Beach Break, Rampage and Smackdown thoughts and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
Financial World

Ronda Rousey's come back and Becky Lynch's reaction

PWInsider reported that: "At least one WWE officer flew after the TV episode last week to California to meet Rousey." And it also added: "We can also confirm that, according to WWE sources, Rousey's makeup artist and stylist, when he last worked for WWE, Abraham Esparza, will be at PPV, Royal Rumble, and Raw this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, BKFC announced via their Facebook page that Gallagher would be making his debut in mid-2022.
WWE
iheart.com

WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Makes Surprise AEW Debut At 'Beach Break'

One of the internet's most popular superstars has finally made his All Elite Wrestling debut. The former Ring of Honor star was apparently hiding under the ring and pulled out holding a chair Cole attempted to use on Cassidy during the hardcore match. AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony...
WWE
Wrestling World

Two debuts ready for the Royal Rumble

The world of wrestling fans is increasingly in turmoil for the Royal Rumble, especially as its 2022 edition comes in a particular historical phase due to the many layoffs operated by the WWE over the last few months. This has given rise to various suggestions which also include the Forbidden Door.
WWE
NBC Sports

WFT legend Charles Mann 'not happy' with upcoming new team name

Exactly one week from now, the Washington Football Team will have released its new name and begun the next chapter in its franchise's history. Naturally, many people are eagerly anticipating the enormous announcement. But Charles Mann, one of the team's all-time greats, isn't one of them. In a Wednesday interview...
NFL
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC and Fox to Simulcast U.S. Football League Inaugural Game

For the first time since Super Bowl I in 1967, two broadcast networks will simulcast a professional football game. On Saturday April 16, NBC and Fox will both air the inaugural game from the new United States Football League, a new spring league launched and controlled by Fox Sports. The game, which will originate from Birmingham, Alabama, will see the New Jersey Generals take on Birmingham Stallions, with Fox to produce the game itself, and NBC producing the pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows. The last time two broadcasters carried the same game was Super Bowl I in 1967 between the Green Bay...
NFL
995qyk.com

Luke Bryan Feeling ‘Mexico Vibes’ Over The Weekend

While most of the country has been in a deep freeze, Luke Bryan has been playing “Crash My Playa” in Mexico and wearing short sleeves and shorts. Luke posted a fun picture of him and his wife Caroline in summer attire. He captioned the photo on Instagram, “Mexico vibes.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy