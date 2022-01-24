ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Understanding Some Basic Components of Attention

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention has voluntary and involuntary components that are a function of sensory stimulation and integration of previous experiences. Attention has many different subtypes and can be affected by a variety of psychiatric illnesses. Attention is not just a function in the brain; it is shaped by our behaviors, our...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Has Being “The Black Sheep” Impacted You?

When we do the work to heal and grow, we can find gifts from the black sheep archetype. Seeking reparative experiences and relationships can give us nourishing things that may have been missing from our community of origin. Investing in therapy to move toward and craft the life you want...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Changes in personality

A concussion can cause dramatic shifts in mood and impulse control. Things that never bothered a person may cause angry outbursts after a TBI. Personality changes are common side effects of injuries to areas of the brain that affect emotion and behavior, such as the limbic system. Additional issues related to concussions, from brain fog to memory loss, can make it difficult for those living with a TBI to control and regulate their emotions and behavior. Concussions can also damage connections between the limbic system and the cerebral cortex, which is associated with thought, emotion, memory, language, and reasoning. Such injuries can cause an otherwise mild-mannered person to become aggressive or irritable. Consulting with a behavioral therapist to come up with a plan and strategies for dealing with emotions and behaviors that are difficult, such as aggression, anger, or sadness, can make managing personality changes and the symptoms associated with such changes more manageable.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Research Suggests a Surprising Way to Reduce Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is a common reaction to the current pandemic environment, as interpersonal skills become rusty and people fear crowded spaces. One meta-analysis of 13 studies of over 16,000 participants reveals that physical activity can reduce social anxiety. Other solutions such as planning and pacing can also dramatically reduce discomfort...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Giving Up? Challenging the Desire to Mentally Check Out

Enduring and persistent stressors can impact our lives, creating fatigue and a sense of loss of control. Cognitive control is motivated by our control system in the brain that is constantly evaluating the value in everything. Perceptions can devolve into simpler contextual evaluations that aren't completely true. Zhuang Zhou, a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Car Keys#Productivity#Depression#Stimulus#Vedechkina Borgonovi
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Areas of Life Most Affected By Ignoring Your Emotions

Childhood emotional neglect teaches you that your feelings are unimportant, useless, or a burden on others. Many who grew up with emotional neglect blame themselves for the life problems that ensue. Once you see emotional neglect as the true cause, you are freed of self-blame and can take three key...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Do Repetitive Behaviors Reduce Anxiety?

Rituals are found the world over—and there might be a psychological reason. Increasing cognitive load through ritualized behavior may decrease anxiety. Engaging in repetitive behaviors may similarly decrease anxiety. Human beings come in all shapes and sizes, as do the customs and social institutions we create around us. However,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness Is Key to Happiness In Modern Mental Health

Western capitalistic ideals can hurt one's sense of worth, resulting in negative core beliefs like inadequacy and unworthiness. Maslow defines self-actualization as the highest level of psychological development, where personal potential is fully realized. Buddhists believe self-actualization, becoming enlightened by removing suffering and accepting oneself fully, needs to come first.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Tune Your Nervous System and Lower Anxiety

When stresses (input) overwhelm your coping capacity (nervous system), your body will go into flight or fight physiology (output). You have choices regarding what you input into your nervous system. If your attention is on disturbing topics, you'll remain agitated, which fires up your whole body. When you focus on...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Personality Props: Material Objects and the Self

Some objects facilitate social interaction by clarifying status, becoming elements of shared activity, and supporting withdrawal. Objects can help us recover our former selves and consolidate ideas about past events and relationships. Objects support future commitments. They manifest who we wish to be and provide the physical circumstances for change.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Runaway Emotions

A new paper published in the academic journal Canadian Psychology attempts to define an important yet elusive concept in clinical psychology: emotion dysregulation. According to the researchers, it is best understood as the repeated encroachment of unhelpful emotional patterns. They suggest that emotion dysregulation is at the heart of many psychological disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Living With ADHD and OCD Together

Most people living with ADHD also experience other related conditions, such as anxiety or OCD. When ADHD and OCD occur together, they can exacerbate each other. Effective care starts with recognizing both conditions, and then implementing evidence-based interventions for both. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is best thought of as a disorder...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Fearful Attachment, Trauma, Social Anxiety, and Depression

Social anxiety is common, correlated with childhood trauma, and predicts future depression. Depression with and without social anxiety is different in symptom presentation, severity, and treatment. Addressing underlying factors is likely to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for those with combined social anxiety and depression. By Grant H....
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Memory problems

Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions. A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs. Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Dismissing and Diminishing Your Past Keeps You From Healing

In the face of trauma, kids do whatever it takes to organize their thoughts, behaviors, personalities, needs, and wants to protect themselves. One way that children and adolescents cope is to dismiss and diminish what happens (and happened) to them. The longer dismissal and diminishment are used to guard oneself...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Create a Beautiful Adulthood for Yourself

Successful recovery from childhood trauma is possible, and it is subjective in nature. Part of this recovery work entails acknowledging the psychological and physiological trauma impacts that may still be playing out in one's life. Another part of recovery involves “matching your insides up to your outsides.”. Building a...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Your Well-Being Is Your Responsibility

The word "soul," in a psychological context, can be used to refers to each individual's unique, nuanced, and highly complex way of being. Our legitimate needs are often ignored because we focus instead on caring for and pleasing others. Pain, discomfort, and chronic stress are often signals of our "soul's"...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Unravelling genetic components of longevity

Many aging-related traits share a common genetic component. How to disentangle it from trait-specific effects has remained largely unexplored. A new study in Nature Aging uses an analysis framework for isolating the shared genetic component in GWAS of aging-related traits, and identifies genomic loci that contribute to longevity. The commonality...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

10 Core Beliefs of Personality Disorders

"Schema" are enduring thought patterns learned early on that filter our view of the world and how to interact with it. Understanding the maladaptive schema of personality-disordered people can help put their behaviors into perspective. Personality-disorder-related core schema include abandonment, incompetence, control, belonging, suspiciousness, entitlement, and status. Personality disorders (PDO)...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Brain as a Prediction Machine: The Key to the Self?

Consciousness and the sense of self are inextricably interwoven with being a living organism. Sense of self arises partly from a feedback loop of the brain’s modeling, predicting, and controlling of the body’s internal state and actions. Feeling states and emotions are central to the sense of self,...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Why Does COVID Cause "Brain Fog"?

My mind is in a fog, but why? And what should I do about it?. Newly announced research into the "brain fog" some experience after a mild bout of COVID-19 ties those cognitive impairments to cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities resembling those seen in sufferers of other infectious illnesses, according to researchers from UC San Francisco and Weill Cornell Medicine, New York (Leigh, 2022). Overactive immune responses may inflame brain tissue as antibodies attack the body like an autoimmune disease (Anderer, 2022). These researchers also suggest that these effects should be reversible (Hamzelou, 2022).
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy