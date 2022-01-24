Understanding Some Basic Components of Attention

A concussion can cause dramatic shifts in mood and impulse control. Things that never bothered a person may cause angry outbursts after a TBI. Personality changes are common side effects of injuries to areas of the brain that affect emotion and behavior, such as the limbic system. Additional issues related to concussions, from brain fog to memory loss, can make it difficult for those living with a TBI to control and regulate their emotions and behavior. Concussions can also damage connections between the limbic system and the cerebral cortex, which is associated with thought, emotion, memory, language, and reasoning. Such injuries can cause an otherwise mild-mannered person to become aggressive or irritable. Consulting with a behavioral therapist to come up with a plan and strategies for dealing with emotions and behaviors that are difficult, such as aggression, anger, or sadness, can make managing personality changes and the symptoms associated with such changes more manageable.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO